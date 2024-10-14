Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE returned to Hudson Yards for its fifth year from October 4-13, 2024. This free flower show showcased local florists’ creativity beyond traditional bouquets, featuring 10-foot floral mannequins that interpreted various people throughout history.

Full Article Here

Source: FlowerPowerDaily

Check Out Fleurs de Villes’ FREE 2024 Flower Show

By Jill Brooke

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE at Hudson Yards is back for the fifth year. The free flower show is now in New York City from October 4 -13, 2024. As co-founder Tina Barkley says, this show offers the best local florists an opportunity to “go beyond the bouquet” and stretch their creativity. The floral installations interpret different artists throughout history with 10-foot-tall floral-clad mannequins.

Among the jaw-dropping giant floral sculptures were interpretations of Queen Elizabeth, designer Elsa Schiaparelli and works by painters Salvador Dali and Edouard Manet. Plus just like Hamilton was a hit on Broadway, it is also a winner here with an impressive installation that included a structure of Independence Hall. There is even a Martha Stewart installation tapping into the first self-made billionaire’s star status.

Also must be something in the ether. Angelina Jolie is starring in a movie about Maria Callas and the opera singer is also depicted in a work by YK Flora Designs.

The flower show is free to the public and constructed throughout the first floor of Hudson Yards. Furthermore, workshops and demonstrations led by local florists will also take place on the second floor. For these installations, fresh flowers are used and the master florists had to be both creative and efficient.

I was once again a judge for this incredible event which always brings smiles to those assembled. This floral show, which takes place around the world with local florists, is considered a wonderful opportunity to bring all generations together for a fun afternoon and to witness the awesome beauty of the best roses, orchids, carnations, celosia, calla lilies and marigolds. In no small way, florists are artists who use branches and blooms instead of paint. Their work on these installations delight and inspire.

I was a judge along with florists June Jung and Emily Dynes. Here were the creations made and by whom.

1) Daisy Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby” – created by A Touch of Elegance

The abundance of roses really dazzled. Included were the blueberry roses which were so complimentary to the pink roses. Taupe was also included. The iridescent petals in the bodice was perfectly draped and the detailing just charmed the judges. Even fellow florists applauded “A Touch of Elegance’s” performance here. Also notice the waves of intrigue here from the high headdress to the bottom green leaves and garden of snapdragons. Pitch perfect.

2) Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton – created by Jade Rojas and Raven Hollow Guild

Just love how strawflowers – which last so long in a vase as does hydrangeas – were the buttons on the coat. This installation, says Jade Rojas, felt fated because she wanted to use vibrant blue flowers for the coat. It’s rare to find blue cobalt dyed flowers like these and it made the installation pop. Strawflowers and carnations on the pants were just perky and delightful too.

3) Salvador Dali’s “Femmes aux Papillions” – created by Isachi Flowers & Crafts

This Miami team build the butterfly structure in Florida and brought it to NY for this winning installation. The detail and variety of flowers was so well executed. Plus it felt like fall.

4) Edouard Manet’s “A Bar at the Folies-Bergere” – created by Cecilia Hill Floral Design

Orange also feels like fall. Not only was the bar maid’s dress accented with an orange flower, but the addition of a bud vase was necessary to the overall pleasing impact. Check out the detail and creativity on the bottles. So well done.

5) Sugar Plum Fairy in the “Nutcracker Suite” – created by Matthew David Norman

Matthew David Norman used trending anthuriums for what he describes as “fantasy” gumdrops. They were so happy and creative. What a good idea to take any structure, surround it with long lasting carnations, and then push some cool stems in the middle – including garnet crespedia and zinnias.

6) Elsa Schiaparelli – created by Lorena Eni Flowers

This was love at first sight. These are tulips surrounding the mannequin. What a fabulous taupe color. The artists also used wheat and pasted it on the rectangular vase with double masking tape. Then filled it with flowers. Also Loren

a Eni also shared how dandelions – which are so fluffy and wispy – may be a weed but as beautiful as any flower. They star along with the orchids. A sea of cream, whites and taupes made this installation so fresh and fun.

7) Alvin Ailey’s Revelations – created by EMY Custom Flowers LLC

Yellow is a happy color. If you ever wonder what flowers to use, check out this installation since there is such a variety of golden blooms. Roses, carnations, baby’s breath, craspedia, strawflowers on a base of tinged yellow leaves.

8) Queen Elizabeth – created by A&M Floral Place NYC

Loved all the draping flora used in the dress. The roses for the train were extraordinary. Just love these artists sense of color and how they created waves of pink, hot pink, magenta in such creative ways.

9) Martha Stewart – created by Hactac Events by Denise A Grant

Who wouldn’t like a rose inspired cake? We sure did. The pots were made of dusty miller leaves. Soft and full of texture, isn’t it?

10) Vivaldi seasonal feelings – created by Lunaluxe Events

Yellow was the dominant color here too. The artists here created such an elegant mannequin and the rectangular dress was modern and sculptural.

11) Maria Callas – created by YK Floral Designs

Sometimes the backs are just as interesting as the front. Red roses pop with darker green foliages and fans of leaves. Just loved the rose bustle and the detailing here.

12) High Line Cool – created by Jeanna Jade

Artsy and fun, this girl was cool. Her hair set the tone of fun and a whimsical feel. The striping with roses in tones of orange on the skirt was also commented on by the judges. Plus the jacket was so realistic.

13) Queen Sophie – created by Crystal K Events

Check out the rainbow of colors of the roses. Of course, the blue ones are dyed but the florists here spent the time to fluff the petals and give them depth. Carnations also were perfect for creating stripes in clothing.

14) Peter Paul Rubens’ “Assumption of the Virgin” – created by Flower Cuddles

Unless you are a florist, you may not realize how structurally difficult this was to assemble and create. So kudos to this team. Seeing it, you felt as though you were in a sea of clouds. The draping amaranth vines with white pillowy hydrangeas worked as did the cute little child resting her head on a blanket of baby’s breath flowers.

15) Versailles – created by Magnolia by MR

The vivid purple orchids were fun and created nice contrast to the Endless Summer blue hydrangeas. Plus we love the color combo of blue and purple. Always a winner.

Collectively, all these floral installations are works of art. The floral artists spend weeks on these creations. Also they set trends for the next year in floral compositions and designs – and new introductions of flowers. Visitors can vote on their favorites which will be announced after the show.

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and a contributor to Florists Review magazine. She also won the 2023 AIFD (American Institute of Floral Designers.) Merit Award for showing how flowers impact history, news and culture

Photo Credit: Flower Power Daily

Top Photo from A Touch of Elegance – Lisa Plociniak, Mike Plociniak, Erika Coriano, Dena Shannon, Beats Ember, Jesus Agustin, Katie Feminella, Veronica Tensfeldt