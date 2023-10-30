Buckle up for an awe-inspiring journey into the world of floristry, local farming, and community support. We promise you’ll find yourself entranced as we uncover the unique ways small farmers have adapted and thrived in these challenging times, while also fueling a revival in gardening and flowers

Join co-hosts Jules Lewis Gibson and Nita Robertson, AIFD, who are all set to spill the beans on the exciting expansion of Flora Magazine. Our discussion with Cameron King, CEO and ambassador of Certified American Grown, unveils the immense efforts made to enhance the bond between American farmers and florists.

The stage then shifts to the vibrant city of San Diego, where Natalie Gill, co-owner of Native Poppy, shares her incredible journey — from the inception of the flower shop to establishing three locations in the area. But what sets Native Poppy apart? Well, their unique stem bar and art installations provide an immersive and captivating experience that educates customers about different flora. Natalie’s insightful narrative about how social media and their innovative services, including flower subscriptions and dog treats, have engaged and retained customers will fascinate you.

But that’s not all! We’ll also plunge into the intriguing realm of micro-farming and how Native Poppy’s lead flower farmer, Margaret, has revolutionized their business with sustainable and pesticide-free farming practices. Hold your breath as we reveal how the humble dried flower has bloomed into a thriving business that ships nationwide. We’ll wrap up this inspiring episode with the tale of Native Poppy’s limited edition seasonal wraps and their heartfelt initiative to support the LGBTQ community in San Diego. So, are you ready to be infused with a fresh perspective on floristry and local farming? Let’s get started!