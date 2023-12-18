FTD Announces Tom Moeller as President of Florist Partnerships and Operations

Tom Moeller has returned to FTD, assuming the role of President of Florist Partnerships and Operations, marking a momentous milestone for the integrated FTD and From You Flowers organization.

Chicago, IL – December 5, 2023 – FTD, a global leader in floral and gift delivery services, is delighted to announce a significant development in its leadership team. Tom Moeller has returned to FTD, assuming the role of President of Florist Partnerships and Operations, marking a momentous milestone for the integrated FTD and From You Flowers organization.

With over a decade of invaluable experience in the floral industry, Tom Moeller brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position. His extensive background includes a profound understanding of FTD, where he has previously made impactful contributions, as well as a recent tenure at Passion Growers.

In his role as President of Florist Partnerships and Operations, Tom Moeller is set to play a crucial role in fostering and enhancing relationships with FTD’s network of florist members. The organization is confident that his proven leadership skills and deep industry insight will be instrumental in driving the continued growth and success of FTD’s florist members.

FTD’s CEO, Mike Chapin, expressed his enthusiasm about Tom’s return, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Tom back to FTD in this key leadership position. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for the future. Tom will be integral to strengthening our relationships with florist members, and we believe his leadership will contribute significantly to their ongoing success.”

In response to his appointment, Tom Moeller shared his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be back at FTD. It was an easy decision because of Mike Chapin’s commitment to building brands and businesses for the long term. We’re committed to driving positive change and improving our member value proposition while also caring for our associates and member florists. We have a lot of opportunities and unfinished business.”

FTD looks forward to the positive impact Tom Moeller will make in his role as President of Florist Partnerships and Operations and anticipates continued success for its florist members under his leadership.