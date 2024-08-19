What if your client’s ideal wedding venue is located far from home or even on the other side of the globe? Mayesh can help you overcome the hurdles of planning destination weddings, making the journey from dream to reality smoother and more seamless.

Customer Testimonial: Italian Destination Wedding

As a florist, you know that creating the perfect wedding flowers is an art. But what happens when your client’s dream venue is miles away or even across the ocean? Enter Mayesh, your partner in conquering the challenges of destination weddings.

Through our Destination Events program, Mayesh empowers florists to take on out-of-state and international weddings & events with confidence. Let us be your behind-the-scenes ally, helping you navigate the complex logistics of shipping flowers to different countries and allowing you to focus on what you do best: creating floral magic for your clients.

Or… maybe it’s just a few states away! In that case, we can either ship straight to you or if we have a branch nearby, you can work with them to source & pick up your flowers locally. Some of our branches even rent out space to design in! Bookmark this page for future reference 😉

Still nervous? We recently worked with Gabi of Revelation Floral to bring gorgeous Mayesh flowers all the way to Italy so that she could say yes to the destination wedding of her dreams. Read on to hear about her experience!

Revelation Floral -Zai Laffitte Photography

I want to say thank you to everyone at Mayesh for making such an amazing company possible for all of us florists out there! But a bit about my experience doing a destination wedding in Tuscany through Mayesh.



When an amazing wedding planner that we work with first asked me if it would be possible for us to do the flowers for a wedding in Italy, the first big question I asked myself was, “How do we obtain the flowers over there?”



The first person I reached out to was my incredible rep from Mayesh (Jenni Colgate) and she did not hesitate to start looking into the logistics for me. I know the region that we were asking to ship to is not one that Mayesh is easily able to deliver in, but she spent a ton of time figuring out if it was possible and then reassuring me that Mayesh could absolutely be our wholesale supplier for this international wedding.



Once I heard that Mayesh would be able to deliver the flowers in Tuscany, I immediately felt comfortable pursuing this wedding and became excited to create the florals!



The process was very comforting because I was able to work with the rep that I know & love, and yet all the behind-the-scenes wholesale logistics were taken care of by Mayesh, who worked with a supplier from Holland to ship directly to our Airbnb in Lucca. I simply emailed over my total flower count and variety wishlist, and Jenni worked with their contact and supplier in Europe to source a beautiful order with everything we needed.



She kept in touch with me throughout the entire process and was always there to reassure me and answer any questions I had. I know that everyone has to go the extra mile to ensure something like this will go smoothly with all the working parts and people involved, and I’m just so appreciative of Mayesh and my rep, who were a huge reason that our destination wedding was so beautiful.



When you are in another country and there are so many unknown factors, it is a huge deal to be able to work with a company that you already know and can trust to handle so many of the logistics. Thank you so much to all of you lovely people at Mayesh and my incredible rep, Jenni!