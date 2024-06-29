Pick This Inc., a pioneering company in sustainable floral solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new, patented biodegradable floral pick.

Full Press Release Below

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

Pick This Inc. Unveils Innovative Biodegradable Floral Pick, Reducing Environmental Plastic

Castle Rock, Washington. 7-1-2024

Pick This Inc., a pioneering company in sustainable floral solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new, patented biodegradable floral pick. This revolutionary product not only addresses the pressing issue of environmental plastic waste but also offers a hassle-free watering solution for floral arrangements.

The innovative floral pick, developed and manufactured in the Pacific Northwest, is set to transform the floral industry. Unlike traditional plastic picks, Pick This Inc.’s biodegradable pick breaks down naturally, leaving no harmful residue. This development underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

“We are thrilled to introduce our biodegradable PICK THIS! floral cardette to the market,” said Sandra Keatley, President at Pick This Inc. “Our team has worked diligently to create a product that not only meets the needs of florists and event designers but also contributes to a healthier planet. With this innovation, we aim to reduce the plastic waste that often ends up in landfills and oceans.”

In addition to its eco-friendly properties, the new pick simplifies the watering process for floral arrangements. Its unique, patented design includes a hollow center that allows for easy and hassle free watering so flowers stay fresh longer. The PICK THIS! cardette will also accommodate any enclosure card from standard florist size to large greeting cards by using the stiffening tabs at the top as needed. Even flower food can be neatly tucked away. When used properly, with the bottom of the pick is above the waterline and the top is below the foliage so Pick This! cannot be seen in the arrangement.

To see the biodegradable floral pick in action, visit www.pickthisinc.com for a demonstration video showcasing its features and benefits.

Pick This Inc. invites florists, designers, and environmentally conscious consumers to experience the difference that sustainable innovation can make.

For more information or to place an order, please visit our website Pickthisinc.com or contact our customer service team. Call or text 360-916-1659

PICK THIS! The Biodegradeable Choice

**Media Contact:**

Sandra Keatley-President

Pick This Inc.

Info@pickthisinc.com

Pickthisinc.com