Garden Media Group’s president, Katie Dubow, was awarded the 2024 Green Achiever Award from the Pennsylvania Landscape & Nursery Association (PLNA). Congratulations Katie!

Full Article Below Source

Katie Dubow Receives the 2024 Green Achiever Award from the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association

Garden Media Group Floral February 23, 2024

(Philadelphia, PA) Garden Media Group’s president, Katie Dubow, was awarded the 2024 Green Achiever Award from the Pennsylvania Landscape & Nursery Association (PLNA). The award was presented by Russell Redding, PA’s Secretary of Agriculture, at PLNA’s 120th Anniversary Awards Luncheon on February 21, 2024 at Longwood Gardens.

The Green Achiever Award recognizes an individual relatively new to the horticulture industry who is an upcoming leader within PLNA and the industry. The winner is judged on involvement with PLNA and community, business, and industry contributions. The award was created in 1999 to pay tribute to the growing group of individuals who have started a career in PLNA and the horticulture industry.

“Katie personifies up-and-coming industry leadership. In fact, she is already making a splash,” says PLNA Board Chair Rob McHale. “Katie is widely recognized as a green industry champion. She just started her third three-year term on the PLNA Board of Directors and is one of the first, if not the first, woman PLNA Board Chair.”

This is the first time since 2018 that the Green Achiever Award has been granted, and Dubow is only the fourth woman to earn this recognition. She was also the inaugural recipient of the Emergent Communicator Award from the Association of Garden Writers and an awarded member of the 2018 Forty Under 40 from Greenhouse Product News.

“Receiving the 2024 Green Achiever Award means I’m someone who cares about the Pennsylvania horticulture industry and can share that passion with others,” explained Dubow. “I am eager to help others in PA – and beyond – enter this field, learn about horticulture, and find additional opportunities to grow.”

Dubow took over Garden Media from her mother, Suzi McCoy, in 2020. As author of the annual Garden Trends Report, Dubow speaks worldwide, inspiring people to connect gardening with current cultural trends. Beyond her leadership at Garden Media, Dubow is a guest host on QVC for Cottage Farms, PNLA Board Chair, and an annual judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

In addition to the Green Achiever Award, the PLNA recognized Dan Eichenlaub with the Mummert, Hagan Hetz with the Hall of Fame, and Gregg Robertson with Exceptional Leadership awards.

Garden Media ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative PR campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.