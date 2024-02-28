Two methods for creating this new generation of boutonnières

Floral design and text by Patience Pickner, AIFD, PFCI

Photos by Photography by Scott Chamberlain, S.D.

Presented by Fitz Design

POCKET SQUARES

I designed this pocket “boutonnière” for a customer who prefers green and neutral-hued flowers but also wants some interesting textural elements from nature. The peacock feathers are the perfect bridge element, pulling together the greens of the miniature Cymbidium orchids, the blue of the thistle and the warm coppery brown of the curly willow. Using Pocket Squares from Fitz Design makes it easy to create fabulous modern wearables.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1 Determine the size needed for the Fitz Design Pocket Square to fit snuggly into the jacket pocket, and trim, as needed, using the printed grid on the Pocket Square. You can use the Pocket Square as it comes or, for a luxe professional finish, wrap it with ribbon. To wrap with ribbon, apply a small amount of Fitz Design Enhanced Formula Clear Floral Adhesive to the top and bottom of the Pocket Square, then wrap the Pocket Square with ribbon, making sure to end the ribbon wrap at the top of the Pocket Square. Staple the ribbon at the top of the Pocket Square where the flowers will be added, making sure that the bent-over legs of the staples are on the front side of the Pocket Square, which will be covered with flowers and greenery (so as not to snag the inside of the jacket pocket).

Step 2 Apply a good amount of floral adhesive to the entire top edge of the Pocket Square (approx. ¾ inch to1 inch). The Pocket Square has a nice texture to it, which is beneficial to the glue gripping well when using the Pocket Square without the ribbon. Press your desired greenery into the glue.

Step 3 Apply a drop of floral adhesive to the base of each flower, starting with the largest blooms first—in this case, miniature Cymbidium orchids, Scabiosa and then Eryngium—and then place each flower onto the top edge of the Pocket Square, holding each one in place for a few seconds until the adhesive is secure. Layering the flower heads adds depth. Finish by adding seeded Eucalyptus, peacock feathers and curly willow tips. Finally, spray the completed design with a finishing spray, and wait to package and refrigerate the design until the finishing spray is dry.

DESIGN TIPS •Embellish pocket boutonnières with textural elements such as berries, moss, decorative wire, jewels, feathers or other decorative items—botanical or nonbotanical. • Include an explanation of how to wear this type of boutonnière with each order because they are still relatively new some areas.

Materials

BOTANICALS

• Cymbidium spp. (miniature Cymbidium orchid, miniature boat orchid)

• Scabiosa atropurpurea × caucasica ‘Milky Scoop™’, green stage (pincushion flower, scabious)

• Eryngium spp. (sea holly, eryngo)

• Eucalyptus polyanthemos, seeded (silver-dollar gum, silver-dollar tree, red-box gum)

• Ruscus aculeatus (butcher’s broom, box holly, Italian Ruscus)

• Pittosporum tobira ‘Variegata’ (variegated Japanese Pittosporum, variegated Australian laurel, variegated mock orange)

• Salix matsudana/S. babylonica ‘Tortuosa’, tips (curly willow, corkscrew willow, contorted willow)

HARD GOODS FROM FITZ DESIGN

• Fitz Design Pocket Square

• Fitz Design Enhanced Formula Clear Floral Adhesive

OTHER HARD GOODS

• Peacock feathers

• Satin ribbon (optional)

• FloraLife® Clear Crowning Glory® or FloraLife® Finishing Touch

DELUXE POCKETTES

This design was created with a prom couple in mind. The playfulness and movement of the Genista complements the roses, spray Chrysanthemum blooms and Scabiosa perfectly. I can imagine this all-white boutonnière with some strategically placed Fitz Design rhinestone sprays to add a bit of sparkle.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1 You can use the Fitz Design Deluxe Pockette as it comes or, for a luxe professional finish, wrap it with ribbon. To wrap with ribbon, apply a small amount of Fitz Design Enhanced Formula Clear Floral Adhesive to the top and bottom of the Pockette, then wrap the Pockette with ribbon, making sure to end the ribbon wrap at the top of the Deluxe Pockette. For additional security and embellishment, wrap the ribbon-covered Pockette with Fitz Design Bullion Wire, if desired.

Step 2

To create the pocket “boutonnière, simply arrange a few sprigs of foliage into the Pockette, followed by individual stems of flowers. I recommend applying a drop of floral adhesive to the end of each stem, to secure the flowers and foliage in place and seal the stem ends. Finally, spray the completed design with a finishing spray, and wait to package and refrigerate the design until the finishing spray is dry.

Patience Pickner AIFD, PFCI

DESIGN TIPS

•Embellish pocket boutonnières with textural elements such as berries, moss, decorative wire, jewels, feathers or other decorative items—botanical or nonbotanical.

•If you need to design the boutonnières in advance, place the finished designs standing up in a tray with 1½ to 2 inches of water in it (non-ribbon-wrapped Pockettes, of course). The water will seep into the Pockettes and keep the flowers fresh and hydrated for days. Remove the designs from the tray at least 30 minutes before packaging for your customers, to give the water time to seep out. (If you plan wrap the Pockettes with ribbon, you will have to wait to do that until all of the water has drained out and you are ready to package the boutonnières.

• Include an explanation of how to wear this type of boutonnière with each order because they are still relatively new some areas.

Materials

BOTANICALS

• Rosa spp. (hybrid tea rose)

• Scabiosa atropurpurea × caucasica ‘Milky Scoop™’, green stage (pincushion flower, scabious)

• Chrysanthemum × morifolium (decorative spray mum, cushion spray mum)

• Genista spp./Cytisus spp. (flowering broom)

• Eucalyptus polyanthemos, leaves and seeds (silver-dollar gum, silver-dollar tree, red-box gum)

• Chamaecyparis lawsoniana (Port Orford cedar, Lawson cypress)

• Ruscus aculeatus (butcher’s broom, box holly, Italian Ruscus)

HARD GOODS FROM FITZ DESIGN

• Fitz Design Deluxe Pockette

• Fitz Design Enhanced Formula Clear Floral Adhesive

• Fitz Design Bullion Wire (optional)

OTHER HARD GOODS

• Satin ribbon (optional)

• FloraLife® Clear Crowning Glory® or FloraLife® Finishing Touch