Elevate your flower design offerings with ribbon.
Floral design, photos and text by Nita Robertson, AIFD
Presented by Reliant Ribbon company
Prom season brings an exciting opportunity to showcase both timeless traditions and modern trends in flower design. While traditional wrist corsages remain a popular choice for many, prom bouquets offer a fresh, contemporary alternative, allowing teens to make bold fashion statements while perfectly complementing their attire. The versatility of products from Reliant Ribbon is key to these creations, offering a stunning array of colors, textures and patterns that elevate each design. Ribbon serves as the perfect medium for matching and enhancing prom attire. Whether your clients prefer the classic charm of a corsage or the sophisticated allure of a handheld bouquet (or, possibly, both!), you can provide options that reflect every personality and trend. This is your time to shine, creating memorable designs that help make prom night unforgettable.
STEP BY STEP
BOUQUET
Step 1
Use the circular cardboard flange from a bolt of ribbon or cut a similar shape from sturdy cardboard.
Ensure the center is hollow, forming a doughnut-like shape. Wrap the cardboard circle completely with No. 9 double-faced satin ribbon.
Secure with adhesive dashes to ensure it stays in place. This will form the foundation of the bouquet.
Step 2
Build the design directly through the ribbon-wrapped base.
I chose miniature callas, spray roses and spray Veronica. I also glued a disbud cremon Chrysanthemum bloom to the circular ribbon-covered base with liquid floral adhesive.
Step 3
Enhance the design with sparkling accents to make the bouquet prom-ready.
Consider adding rhinestones, jewel picks, decorative wire and/or beads, positioning the embellishments strategically to highlight the flowers.
Step 4
Add custom ribbon rosettes to tie the ribbon colors into the design. Roll the ribbon tightly to form the center of the “bloom.” Fold the ribbon back and twist to create the petals, repeating until the rosette reaches the desired size. Secure with floral wire and position the rosettes within the bouquet for a cohesive look.
Step 5
Gather the exposed stems below the bouquet base, and neatly wrap them with stem wrap, self-fusing binding tape or waterproof tape. Cover the binding material with No. 9 double-faced satin ribbon, to give the bouquet a professional finished appearance.
Step 6
Allow the ribbon to cascade down in flowing streamers. Loop additional ribbon into the bouquet base to create visual interest and varied levels within the design.
CORSAGE
Step 1
Start with a premade wrist corsage base. I chose Reliant Ribbon’s black Graceful Lady Deluxe Sophisticate Jewel Premade Corsage Wristlet. This versatile base features a premade bow and rhinestone sprays, leaving you to simply add the flowers. To enhance the design, I glued additional ribbon loops into the premade base with liquid floral adhesive. This added visual interest and provided a cohesive way to tie the corsage into the wearer’s outfit, ensuring a polished and personalized look.
Step 2
Glue the flowers and greens in place with liquid floral adhesive. Arrange the elements symmetrically or asymmetrically, depending on the desired aesthetic. Add any accents desired to finish off the design, like a few additional rhinestone gems.
Materials
BOTANICALS
• Zantedeschia rehmannii hybrid (miniature calla)
• Rosa spp. (spray rose)
• Veronica spicata (spray spike speedwell)
• Chrysanthemum × morifolium (disbud cremon mum)
• Ruscus hypoglossum (Israeli Ruscus, Holland Ruscus, Florida Ruscus)
HARD GOODS FROM RELIANT RIBBON
• #9 Antique Mauve Double Face Satin (4951-172-09)
• #3 Antique Mauve Double Face Satin (4951-172-03)
• #3 Icy Pink Double Face Satin (4951-301-03)
• #3 Light Pink Luxe Velvet Double Face (4660-117-03)
• #3 Rose Quartz Charlize Sheer Satin Wired Edge (25771W-225-03)
• Black Graceful Lady Deluxe Sophisticate Jewel Premade Corsage Wristlet (67306-031-03)
• Gem Pin Flower (67341-001-02Z)
• Rhinestone Quintet (FT-KK45-11-Q#8)
OTHER HARD GOODS
• OASIS® Floral Adhesive
• OASIS™ Florist Wire
• OASIS® UGLU™ Adhesive Dashes
• Floratape® Stem Wrap from OASIS Floral Products