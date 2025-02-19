Ball SB, Details Flowers Software, and The Society of American Florists are thrilled to announce Duel of the Delphiniums, an exciting March Madness-style competition in which florists can showcase their creativity using Delphinium varieties from Ball SB.

Duel of the Delphiniums: A Floral Design Contest Like No Other!

Ball SB, Details Flowers Software, and The Society of American Florists are thrilled to announce Duel of the Delphiniums, an exciting March Madness-style competition in which florists can showcase their creativity using Delphinium varieties from Ball SB.

Following the overwhelming success of the Sunflower Madness contest in 2022, this new challenge was created to provide florists with another opportunity to demonstrate their design prowess, connect with the floral community, and the opportunity to win incredible prizes.

About the Contest Participants will submit their best and most unique designs featuring Delphinium varieties from Ball SB. These creations will compete in a bracket format, with public voting deciding which design advances each week. The competition culminates in a final faceoff, and the winner will be crowned the Duel of the Delphiniums Champion on April 11, 2025.

Grand Prize The winner of the showdown will receive:

● A $500 credit to Ball SB, which can be used on any product from their exceptional collection.

● A one-year subscription to Details Flowers Software, empowering florists to streamline their business operations and enhance their creative process.

● One Complementary Registration to the 2025 Society of American Florists Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and a one-year subscription to the Floral Management Magazine.

How to Enter

1. Submit an Entry Form

Interested in participating? Fill out this form to explain why you should be selected to compete. The deadline for entries is March 6, 2025.

2. Top 16 Chosen From the pool of entries, 16 participants will be chosen to compete. Selected designers will each receive a box containing 150 Stems of Delphinium varieties to bring their creative vision to life. The top 16 participants will be announced on March 7, 2025.

3. Create and Submit Your Design

Designers will have until March 24 to craft their unique floral creations and submit a high-quality photo of their masterpiece.

4. Head-to-Head Public Voting The first voting bracket will be announced on March 25 during the March Details University Live session at 2 PM EST. Submitted designs will be paired and go head-to-head in public voting rounds. Designs will battle for the chance to advance each week until a single champion is crowned. The winner will be announced on April 11, 2025.

Why Participate? This contest is not just about competition; it celebrates creativity and innovation in floral design. Participants will gain exposure, connect with fellow designers, and have their work seen by a global audience.

Get Started Today! Visit the official website to learn more about the contest rules, submission guidelines, and how to participate. Don’t miss the chance to make your mark in the floral industry and walk away with incredible prizes!

Follow the contest journey on social media using #DuelOfTheDelphs

About Ball SB

Ball SB, part of the Ball Horticultural Company, is a distributor of seeds, plugs, cuttings, and tissue culture (TC) plants across highland tropic countries (most of South America & Kenya), specializing in cut flower materials for professional growers. Its diverse portfolio includes varieties such as limonium, gypsophila, dianthus, delphiniums, and more. The company is continuously engaged in breeding and sourcing new varieties to introduce to the market, ensuring customers have access to innovative and high-quality options.

About Details Flowers Software

Details Flowers Software is a platform designed by florists for florists, tailored to meet the floral industry’s unique challenges and daily needs. For ten years, Details has been helping florists worldwide streamline workflows, enhance creativity, and drive business success. The platform offers a variety of specialized features, including stem counting, a comprehensive library of trusted partner products, invoicing, proposal creation, and client management tools. Whether you’re a seasoned florist or just starting out, Details Flowers Software provides flexible options that support growth and scalability for businesses of all sizes.

For Press Inquiries, please contact hello@detailsflowers.com

About the Society of American Florists (SAF)

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community by equipping growth-minded professionals with resources to create fulfilling careers, cultivating connection across the industry to share ideas and solve problems, being the industry resource for relevant data and knowledge about the future and by enhancing the organization’s operational effectiveness and efficiency.

SAF is the only national trade association that represents all segments of the U.S. floral industry. Our more than 2,500 members are the industry’s top retailers, growers, wholesalers, importers, manufacturers, suppliers, educators, students and allied organizations. SAF is the face and voice of a strong, unified floral industry in Washington, D.C.