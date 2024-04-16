Radial-line arrangements captivate and engage viewers, and they are also popular choices among floral designers.

Floral design and text by Tomas De Bruyne, EMC International (European Master Certification), Oostkamp (Brugge), Belgium

Photos by Diana Toma, EMC, Atelier Teatru Verde, Timisoara, Romania

Radial lines can be adapted to various styles of flower arrangements, from traditional to contemporary, allowing floral designers to explore various creative possibilities. Picture the spokes of a wheel extending outward from the hub; the spokes form radial lines. In floral design, these lines fan out (radiate) from and converge toward a common merged growing or binding point. They create a harmonious flow, leading the eyes from the central point of a composition to the outer edges and back again, encouraging viewers to explore an entire arrangement. This flow adds a dynamic and rhythmic quality to arrangements. The meaning behind radial lines goes beyond their aesthetic appeal: They create a sense of order and direction within floral designs, as well as a sense of harmony and balance.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1 Choose a wide, low, heavy bowl that has an edge with the potential of anchoring stems of river cane atop the flower arranging media, OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media.

Step 2 Crumble enough OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media to fill the bowl to the rim. Flatten the surface, applying enough pressure to compress and pack the Floral Media. Slowly add properly proportioned flower nutrient solution into the container until it is absorbed and the Floral Media is thoroughly saturated. Stop for a few seconds to give the Floral Media time to absorb the solution.

Step 3 Anchor stems of river cane under the edge of the bowl, atop the surface of the crumbled Floral Media, to create a functional yet decorative grid armature that will help hold the Floral Media in place. Make the grid armature dense enough to hold the Floral Media in place, but also leave space for all of the stem insertions.

Step 4 Arrange branches of yellow-twig dogwood in a radial manner to guide the body of the arrangement and the direction of the other botanicals, which will be arranged next. The dogwood branches will also provide extra support for the flowers that have heavier heads, supplementing the strength of the OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media, which does not have the same holding capabilities as floral foam.

Step 5 Arrange the other botanical materials among the dogwood branches, maintaining clean radial lines. It is important to remove foliage from all stems so that the radial lines they create are clearly visible. Make any necessary flower placement and stem adjustments or refinements to ensure symmetry and balance in the design.

Materials

BOTANICALS

• Syringa vulgaris (lilac)

• Clematis davidii (virgin’s bower, leather flower, vase vine)

• Viburnum opulus ‘Roseum’ (snowball, Guelder rose)

• Anethum graveolens (dill, dill weed)

• Cornus sericea ‘Flaviramea’ (yellow-twig dogwood, golden-twig dogwood)

• Thamnochortus insignis (thatching reed)

• Chasmanthium latifolium (wild oats, sea oats, Indian wood oats, river oats, flathead oats)

• Arundinaria gigantea subsp. tecta (river cane, switch cane, canebrake bamboo)

HARD GOODS

• OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media

• Wide, shallow bowl, approx. 12” diameter and 4” deep with a ¾”-thick rim