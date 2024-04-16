A grapevine structure not only adds movement and textural interest to a modern “everyday” arrangement but also makes it quick and easy to design

Floral design, text and photography by Nita Robertson, AIFD, CFD

Armatures often serve both decorative and function purposes, creating interest within a composition as well as supporting the flower placements. They also enable the use of fewer botanical materials and the creation of airier designs while adding a unique element and allowing each flower to shine.

This modern interpretation of an “everyday” design features a fascinating armature, fashioned from grapevine garland, which adds dimension, hypnotic movement and a rustic aesthetic to the arrangement. Plus, the structure makes the design quick, easy and fun to create. The warm analogous color harmony exudes happiness and exhibits broad consumer appeal—making the arrangement a guaranteed seller.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1 Create a multidimensional spiral armature with grapevine garland, binding the whorls at various junctures, as needed, with paper-covered wire, to create a strong and secure structure. Place the structure atop a glass cylinder vase, attaching it at various points to the rim of the vase with adhesive strips.

Step 2 Tightly wrap a wood dowel, 12 to 15 inches in length, with jute or hemp twine or rope. Apply adhesive strips to the wood dowel, if desired, to secure the twine in place as you wrap. Place the twine-wrapped dowel through the center of the grapevine armature, and bind the dowel to the armature with paper-covered wire. The dowel will further strengthen the armature and provide additional stability.

Step 3 Arrange stems of Israeli Ruscus through the armature and into the vase. Position one or two stems to help camouflage the twine-wrapped dowel, if desired, and, if needed, bind the stems to the dowel and/or the armature with paper-covered wire, to secure them in place.

Step 4 Arrange three stems of Asiatic lilies into the vase, positioning them through the armature, for support. I positioned two stems in the “front” of the design and one in the “back” of the design.

Step 5 Arrange eight to 10 stems of tulips in a free-form manner, to “frame” the lilies. Keep the tulip stems long, enabling them curve dramatically, at will.

Step 6 Arrange five roses into the base of the design, positioning them at varying heights, to create depth.

Materials

BOTANICALS

• Rosa spp. ‘Jade’ (hybrid tea rose)

• Lilium spp. (Asiatic hybrid lily)

• Tulipa gesneriana/gesneriana (garden tulip, Didier’s tulip)

• Ruscus hypoglossum (Israeli Ruscus, Holland Ruscus, Florida Ruscus)

• Vitis vinifera (grapevine garland)

HARD GOODS

• Cylinder vase, glass (5” x 5”)

• OASIS™ Bind Wire

• OASIS® UGLU™ Adhesive Strips

• Wood dowel (12”-15”)

• Jute or hemp twine or rope (2 mm-3 mm)