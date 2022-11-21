Exciting news: Rosaprima Introduces anemones to their flower collection. Introducing Mistral Panda & Mistral Bordeaux, two new stunning anemone varieties by Rosaprima.

Source: Rosaprima Press Release

Rosaprima is excited to announce the addition of Mistral Panda and Mistral Bordeaux anemones to our extensive line of flowers!​

For 27 years, Rosaprima has focused on cultivating and curating a collection of the most unique and beautiful roses. Now we are adding Anemones to our flower collection to take part in life’s most extraordinary moments, Mistral Panda and Mistral Bordeaux.

Have you ever thought about what it takes to create and plant a new variety? It is no quick or easy task; it is a project that takes months and even years to accomplish. Acquiring Anemones was our dream after we were able to launch Ranunculus with total success.

Launching Mistral Panda and Mistral Bordeaux was a challenging process, as with any new flower variety; however, we can boil it down to testing, planting and harvesting, and variety review and care.

Mistral Panda Mistral Panda

Mistral Bordeaux Mistral Bordeaux

Testing

It took us one year and a half to test the variety to reach the perfect stage. One of the main reasons we choose anemones is that we can grow them all year long.

We count on great soil to grow anemones; they arrive with a close bud, but as the days pass, they open their bud to reach the sun. The delicate beauty and wide range of colors of anemones make them unique. That’s why we are in continuous testing to expand our color collection. The anemones bloom from November to March, but Rosaprima offers the flowers year-round.

Planting & Harvesting

Planting a new variety entails a series of operations for nearly eight months. First, engineers at the farm will sow a mother stem in enriched soil. Once planted, the mother stem must sit in the ground for approximately six weeks before the new variety is introduced and grafted into the mother stem. Over the next six months, the rose plant will begin to form and grow and eventually produce stems.

When buds begin to sprout at the top of the stems, it will still take a few weeks before the cut. There is a misconception that you should cut a rose when it reaches a certain length; the maturity of the head size determines the cutting stage. The cutting stage will vary from variety to variety, so deciding on that stage when testing varieties within our observation period is essential.

Variety Review

The stems of anemones are typically 30 to 45 cm long, with vases adding 8 cm to the peduncle length. Each flower of an anemone usually has 5 or 6 petals. One bunch of anemones typically has 10 stems, and the flowers have no scent or nectar. For longevity of the blooms, it’s recommended to re-cut and change the water every 2-3 days. Anemones can be phototropic flowers, bending toward the light and closing at night.

The anemones arrive in closed bud form; upon arrival, it’s important to process them immediately by removing them from the box and removing any plastic and rubber bands. Shipping them in a closed bud protects the flowers; they bloom beautifully shortly after hydration.

Caring for Mistral Panda and Mistral Bordeaux will enhance any arrangement or bouquet. It’s no wonder it is already a wedding favorite across the globe! We encourage you to read our new article: Presenting the “Windflower”: Anemones – Mistral Panda & Mistral Bordeaux (link al blog), to discover more about Rosaprima anemones.