Introducing the new Levante® Anemone strain from Floraprima, a division of Rosaprima. This new launch features a mesmerizing variety of Anemone Coronaria. With its soft, multilayered petals, this specialty flower adds an unparalleled touch of elegance and charm to any floral display,

It is always exciting to see new flowers enter the market. I had the pleasure of seeing this new variety at the AIFD symposium last week, and it got a lot of attention. So do not miss this fantastic new anemone, which is gorgeous and lush and features more petals than regular varieties. It is truly stunning!

This new anemone variety is available through Floraprima, the special flower division of Rosaprima. It is a very exciting and unique flower.

The new Levante® Anemone strain is a mesmerizing variety of Anemone coronaria. With its soft, multilayered petals, this specialty flowers add an unparalleled touch of elegance and charm to any floral display, captivating observers with its vibrant colors and graceful presence.

