Source- Produce News

San Francisco unveils state-of-the-art wholesale flower market, ushering in a new era

January 27, 2025

In a landmark moment for the global floral industry, the San Francisco Flower Market announced the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art wholesale facility. This cutting-edge market not only honors over a century of San Francisco’s rich floral heritage but also marks a bold new chapter as it transitions into a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Northern California’s vibrant floral agriculture industry.

Strategically located at 901 16th Street in Potrero Hill, the new SFFM facility offers an upgraded shopping experience for wholesale buyers, florists, and designers while enhancing the sustainability and operational capabilities of its vendors. With approximately 22 subtenants representing the best in floral and foliage production, the market is poised to serve as the beating heart of Northern California’s floral industry for decades to come.

“The opening of this extraordinary new market is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and passion of San Francisco’s floral community,” said Jeanne Taggart Boes, executive director of the San Francisco Flower Market. “The SF Flower Market is a living symbol of our city’s enduring beauty and culture. This facility allows us to nurture our legacy while propelling Northern California’s floral industry into an exciting future. From fostering sustainability to inspiring the next generation, our mission as a nonprofit ensures that this region’s floral heritage will thrive for generations to come.”

The San Francisco Flower Market has been a cornerstone of the city’s economy and culture since its inception in the late 1800s. San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said, “San Francisco’s flower market is as San Francisco as its cable cars and the Golden Gate Bridge.” The new facility reinforces its reputation as a global floral force while elevating the buying experience with modern amenities, streamlined logistics, and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Pat Dahlson, CEO of Mayesh Wholesale, expressed his enthusiasm about the market’s transformation, stating, “The new San Francisco Flower Market is like a fresh bouquet—vibrant, inspiring and full of possibility. San Francisco has always been a jewel of the state, as far as being a flower consuming and flower producing area. This innovative facility reflects that legacy while embracing the future of the floral industry.”

As part of its nonprofit mission, the San Francisco Flower Market is also focused on advancing floral education and fostering the next generation of industry leaders. The organization is working to introduce floral agriculture programs in local schools, create mentorship opportunities, and launch initiatives that bridge the gap between growers and designers.

The grand opening of the new San Francisco Flower Market represents more than a relocation; it is a reinvention of a cherished institution, one that continues to honor its deep roots while looking forward to an exciting future.