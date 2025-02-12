After hearing from floral designers that they needed more focal flowers with sandy, nude tones, Alexandra Farms began producing Sahara Sensation.

“There was a demand for more focal flowers with sandy, nude tones”

Alexandra Farms is growing the Sahara Sensation, a variety bred by Dümmen Orange. Sahara Sensation is typically available in the market as a spray rose. After hearing from floral designers that they needed more focal flowers with sandy, nude tones, Alexandra Farms began producing Sahara Sensation as a single.

Sahara Sensation has a color that blends into an abundance of palettes, radiating specks of sunshine wherever it goes. This Dutch rose is alluring. Her swirling spiral shape and excellent color help make sense of her name: the illusion of curving, never-ending dunes of sand in a vast desert. Sahara Sensation is a blend of multiple earthly things that make it complex and beautiful: strong and long-lasting with a sturdy, thick stem that performs well and contrasts with the dainty appearance of her bloom head and the scalloped edges of her petals.

Sahara Sensation is meant to evoke feelings of both familiarity and wonder. With a pleasant and elegant look that also offers glee, she’s not a “stern” looking rose. She carries herself with grace and lushness, almost as though in her petals she unravels a romantic nostalgia, merging the elevated status of a vintage rose with a form of perceived innocence and a sweet nature.

