FAM Flower Farm has been working with Biancheri Creazione, an Italian breeder of ranunculus and anemones, in an effort to introduce more people to the unique characteristics of these stunning Italian flowers.

Italian ranunculus and anemones for European gardens

San Remo

“We had been in contact with this breeder for some time. After an acquaintance in the Netherlands in November, we were invited to Italy to have a look and take photos for our webshop,” Linda explains. “That’s how we ended up in San Remo, and from this year we are distributors of their ranunculus and anemone tubers for the retail market and for consumers in Europe.”

Pastel Shades

While there is certainly a market for ranunculus and anemones in the Netherlands, Linda says it is not yet fully developed. “People have yet to discover our Italian ranunculus and anemones, but that will happen. The flowers are huge, have beautiful pastel shades and have a vase life of up to 10-14 days.”

Gladioli

In addition to ranunculus and anemones, FAM Flower Farm also has a whole new gladiolus line, which has already received a lot of positive feedback. “Gladioli really needed a boost. Thanks to our collection with colors that totally suit us and the beautiful photos we took of them, we are getting a lot of enthusiastic responses. People say they’ve never seen gladioli like this before, hopefully, they will become totally ‘in’ again!”

Vegetable Seeds

To complete its range, FAM Flower Farm has also been offering vegetable seeds since January 1st. “This allows consumers to fill their garden with both flowers and vegetables, something that is increasingly in demand, especially since corona,” Linda explains. “We see that many people have gone back into the garden in recent years, especially young girls. Kitchen gardens with a combination of vegetables and flowers are becoming more and more popular.”

Anemone and ranunculus tubers are already available and can go straight into the ground, as long as they remain frost-free. Dahlias and gladioli can be planted from the end of March. “In any case, we are extremely happy with our cooperation with Biancheri Creazione and that we can handle the distribution of the Italian Ranunculus and Anemone tubers in Europe,” Linda concludes.

Publication date: Mon 10 Feb 2025