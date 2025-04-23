Create this lively and lovely tablescape for a springtime brunch.

Floral design and text by Julia Prokhorova, CFD, TMF

Wild Veggie Bouquet, Corpus Christi, Texas

Photos and video by Cora Johnson Cora Johnson Photography, Corpus Christi, Texas

Presented by Dümmen Orange

Designing with a “surprise box” from Dümmen Orange was an enjoyable and exciting challenge. Inside the box, I discovered an assortment of roses, spray mums, Dianthus and callas, all in a sunny palette of yellows, greens and orange hues. This cheerful analogous color scheme showcases the warm spring energy these blooms radiate.

With several types and varieties of flowers to feature, I chose to design multiple “composite” arrangements and arrange them into a festive tablescape—perfect for a brunch for two. Add sliced fruit on salad plates and fill beverage glasses; then step back to take a moment to enjoy vibrant colors of this mouthwatering table setting.

PIECE BY PIECE

Piece 1

“Lemon-zest” Arrangement

‘Champagne Yellow’

Remove the handle from a small floral-foam cage, and soak it in flower-food solution. Cut the lateral stems of ‘Champagne Yellow’ spray mum blooms, and arrange the blooms in a densely clustered mound. Next, skewer fresh lemon halves, and place them into the design. Then, cut six or so thin strips from a sheet of thin yellow craft foam, fashion them into “lemon-zest” curls with wire, and incorporate two or three into the design (Save the remaining curls for Piece 3.) Finally, place the finished arrangement atop an inverted ceramic compote container, and secure the floral-foam cage to the bottom of compote with adhesive dashes (or adhesive floral clay or hot glue). Arrange more flowers around the bottom of the design, as needed, to cover all the mechanics.

Piece 2

Lush Green Arrangement

‘Barberatus Fresh’

Remove the handle from a small floral-foam cage; soak it in flower-food solution; and arrange fluffy Dianthus ‘Barberatus Fresh’ heads in a densely clustered mound, fully covering the cage. Arrange a few small Colocasia leaves among the Dianthus for textural contrast. To amplify the tropical mood and add more visual interest, place half of a freshly cut papaya, secured with wooden apple skewers, into the design.

Piece 3

Spilling Mums Design

‘Sunny Day’

Place a piece of saturated floral-foam snugly into a compote container, and fill the container with flower-food solution. Cover the floral foam with a chicken-wire “bubble,” and secure it in place with waterproof tape. Arrange spray mums in a densely clustered free-form mound. Use shorter stems at the base and gradually increase the height and length to produce a cascading effect. Insert a few wooden apple skewers into the design, at one side and at an angle, and place a compote container with a small piece of saturated floral foam affixed inside atop them. To suggest a whimsical “spill” of flowers, arrange a few spray mum blooms facing downward into the inverted compote. Finish by adding a few stems of ‘Spirit+’ and ‘Barberatus Fresh’ Dianthus, as well as a few small Colocasia leaves, fresh lemon halves on bamboo skewers and a few craft-foam “lemon-zest” curls.

Piece 4

Garden Rose Arrangement

‘Silva Sunny+’ ‘Barberatus Spirit+

Form a piece of chicken wire into a sphere that will fit snugly into a pedestal compote container. Secure the wire sphere into the container with waterproof tape, and fill the container with flower-food solution. Arrange stems of Dianthus barbatus ‘Spirit+’ low into the container, to create a base and cover the chicken wire. Next, arrange ‘Silva Sunny+’ spray garden roses and ‘Bello+’ carnations, varying the stem lengths for depth and to create a slightly asymmetrical, organic feel. Let a few rose blooms gently drape over the rim of the container, to one side. Finally, incorporate a couple of small Colocasia leaves horizontally into the design.

Piece 5

‘Momentum+’ Rose Trees

‘Momentum+’

Remove the lower foliage from several stems of high-end ‘Momentum+’ hybrid tea roses, cut each stem at an angle and immediately dip into an instant hydrating solution, and then place each stem into a large or extra-large water tube filled with flower-food solution. Attach the water-tubed roses to the branches of two Ficus benjamina (or similar) plants with paper-covered wire, and tuck a few into the plant pots.

Piece 6

Callas, Carnations and Chrysanthemums

‘Cheesy+’ ‘Monte Carlo’

Soak a large floral-foam cage in flower-food solution. Arrange ‘Bello+’ standard carnations, ‘Cheesy+’ spray carnations and ‘Monte Carlo’ calla lilies into the floral-foam cage, making sure the cage is completely camouflaged. Allow the curved stems of the calla lilies to express movement and create dimension.

Create a second smaller but coordinating arrangement for the tabletop in a ceramic compote container. Secure a flower frog/pin holder into the compote with adhesive dashes or adhesive floral clay, and fill the container with flower-food solution. Arrange curving stems of ‘Monte Carlo’ calla lilies long and tall into the container, allowing one or two to drape over the edge of the table. Fill in the base of the design with ‘Champagne Yellow’ spray mums.

Assembling the Tablescape Cover the table with a non-patterned tablecloth or piece of fabric; I chose green velvet. Wrap the pots of the two “rose plants” in the same fabric (or a coordinating fabric) that covers the table, and then place the plants at the sides of the table. Next, artfully position the five tabletop arrangements on the table, with the calla-lily arrangement at the front right corner. “Garnish” the tabletop with papaya and lemon halves and Colocasia leaves—making sure to leave space for the table settings. Finally, place the larger calla-lily-and-carnation arrangement on the floor, at the front left corner of the table.

MATERIALS

Botanicals from Dümmen Orange

• ‘Champagne Yellow’ Chrysanthemum × morifolium (cushion spray mum, decorative-flowered spray mum)

• ‘Sunny Day’ Chrysanthemum × morifolium (daisy spray mum)

• ‘Barberatus Fresh’ Dianthus barbatus

• ‘Spirit+’ Dianthus barbatus

• ‘Bello+’ Dianthus caryophyllus (standard carnation)

•Cheesy+’ Dianthus caryophyllus (spray carnation)

• ‘Momentum+’ Rosa spp. (hybrid tea rose)

• ‘Silva Sunny+’ Rosa spp (spray garden rose)

• ‘Monte Carlo’ Zantedeschia rehmannii hybrid (calla lily, arum lily)

Other Botanicals

• Colocasia esculenta (taro leaf, elephant’s-ear leaf)

• Ficus benjamina, plants (weeping fig)

• Citrus limon (lemon)

• Carica papaya (papaya)

Hard Goods

• Sonata Compote (4.5”x 4.25”, Off-white) from Accent Decor

• Ceramic footed pedestal compote

• FLORACAGE® Holder from OASIS® Floral Products

• FLORACAGE® Grande Holder from OASIS® Floral Products

• OASIS® Floral Foam Maxlife

• OASIS® UGLU™ Adhesive Dashes

• OASIS® Waterproof Tape

• OASIS® Water Tubes (4”)

• OASIS™ Bind Wire (Green)

• OASIS™ Florist Netting

• OASIS™ Florist Wire (22 gauge)

• FloraLife® Quick Dip 100 from Smithers Oasis Company

• Round Flower frog/Pin holder/Kenzan (2.25” to 2.5” diameter)

• Wooden Apple Skewers

• Craft-foam sheet