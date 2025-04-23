An informative recap from Details Flowers on their interview with Smithers Oasis

Full Article Here

Source: Details Flowers

Floral Solutions for Every Occasion with Smithers-Oasis

This month, we had the pleasure of speaking with Kelly Mace and Laura Walsh from Smithers-Oasis North America. During our conversation, Kelly and Laura showcased the brand’s versatile product line, thoughtfully designed to support florists across a variety of occasions and design needs. They also gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the innovative solutions Smithers-Oasis is developing to address some of the floral industry’s most pressing challenges.

If you weren’t able to join us for our April session, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with a full recap below!

Kelly Mace shared her remarkable 30-year journey with Smithers-Oasis, which she started part-time after the birth of her second child. Her longevity and passion are testaments to the company’s culture and the floral industry’s charm. Laura Walsh’s story has a dynamic twist—she grew up on an Angus farm in Ohio, worked in agriculture marketing, and found her dream job at the intersection of ag and floriculture with Smithers. Her enthusiasm for furthering the mission of agriculture through flowers is both refreshing and contagious.

Smithers-Oasis isn’t just a product manufacturer—it’s a community builder. With eight design directors and 25 ambassadors nationwide, the company invests heavily in education, innovation, and real-time feedback from professionals. This team regularly collaborates on everything from product development and content creation to hands-on workshops and floral programs.

Marketing Mechanics with Meaning

Florists often aim to hide their mechanics, but Smithers is changing the narrative. Laura and Kelly emphasized that strong foundational tools, like floral foam, are essential for quality, longevity, and creativity. Their education-first marketing approach supports florists using products effectively while ensuring their artistry shines.

Perhaps the most buzzworthy reveal was the upcoming U.S. launch of Renewal, Smithers-Oasis’ plant-based floral foam. Years in the making, this innovative product earned the highest bio-based certification (four stars from TÜV Austria) and promises to perform identically to traditional floral foam, with no learning curve.

Sympathy Design: The Celebration of Life

An emerging focus for Smithers-Oasis is the modern transformation of sympathy flowers. With cremation rates rising and celebration-of-life events becoming more common, there’s a growing need for florists to pivot from traditional funeral designs to customizable, expressive tributes. Smithers is answering the call with a suite of new sympathy products and marketing tools set to launch in July, developed from extensive industry research.

Global Reach, Local Impact

With operations in over 20 countries and distribution in many more, Smithers-Oasis is uniquely positioned to navigate global regulations, adapt products to regional preferences, and keep prices efficient. Their worldwide team of marketing and R&D professionals allows them to test and refine innovations faster than most.

From the Rose Parade to the AIFD Symposium, Smithers-Oasis is a cornerstone of major industry events. Their deep involvement with education-focused initiatives like NextGen and Seed Your Future speaks volumes about their commitment to the next generation of floral professionals.

A Reminder: Show Up, Stay Connected

One key takeaway? Attending industry events matters. Whether you’re networking with peers, learning new mechanics, or testing products firsthand, the relationships and insights you gain are invaluable. As Laura and Kelly stressed, these connections can mean the difference between a successful event and a missed opportunity—your flower family always has your back.

Smithers-Oasis isn’t just producing tools for florists—they’re nurturing the very fabric of the floral community. Their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and education reflects the evolving needs of modern floristry. From product launches to leadership development, Kelly and Laura embody what it means to lead with heart in this vibrant industry.

Check out the official video replay of the April Details University Session below!

About Smithers- Oasis

Founded in 1954 by Vernon “V.L.” Smithers, Smithers-Oasis revolutionized the floral industry with the invention of OASIS® Floral Foam—the first water-absorbing design media for florists. Today, OASIS® is the most trusted name in the global floral market. Smithers-Oasis has since expanded into a global manufacturer and marketer of floral design products, postharvest care solutions, grower media, specialty foams, and floral color sprays. Key brands include OASIS® Floral Products, FloraLife®, Design Master®, OASIS® Grower Solutions, Temprecision®, and BIO-FOAM®. The company has facilities worldwide and delivers innovative, localized solutions across floriculture, horticulture, and specialty foam industries. Smithers-Oasis is driven by quality, sustainability, and a commitment to building lasting partnerships across the supply chain.

About Kelly Mace

Kelly Mace is a floral marketing expert with over 30 years of experience at Smithers-Oasis North America, where she serves as Marketing Manager. She leads marketing, advertising, public relations, and campaign efforts, ensuring brand consistency while fostering creativity and collaboration. Kelly also manages the Smithers-Oasis Design Director team and coordinates trade shows at all levels. Passionate about floral education, she’s committed to introducing fresh initiatives for professionals and enthusiasts. Her industry accolades include the AIFD Award of Merit, FSFA Hall of Fame, GLFA, and WUMFA National Service Awards, and she holds CFD, AAF, and PFCI accreditations. Outside of work, Kelly enjoys gardening, hiking, golf, travel, and time with her family and rescue dog, Ollie.

About Laura Walsh