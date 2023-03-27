Pink and reds are set to become a hot wedding trend for 2023, which is a welcome addition to the wedding flower color palette, traditionally dominated by white and blush tones.

Trend Alert – Red & Pink

Once considered a major fashion faux pas, pink and red is a powerful, punchy color combination that elevates your look and adds an element of fun to your wedding style. While it has long been believed that hues opposite each other on the color wheel were most complementary, sister shades are two of the easiest colors to combine for a modern two-tone effect that feels fresh and unique.

Pink and reds are set to become a hot wedding trend for 2023, which is a welcome addition to the wedding flower color palette, traditionally dominated by white and blush tones. So how do you successfully include pink and reds into your wedding flowers, either on their own or combined, for a look that’s beautifully chic? Read on for our top tips to style this gorgeous 2023 wedding trend.

Pick A Hero Color

If you’re feeling a bit nervous about being adventurous with your color choice, start by dipping your toe into the pink and red trend. Rather than a full 50/50 split, make one color your statement and opt for accessories or accents in the sister shade. This look is fun and unexpected and embraces the trend in a subtle artistic way, layering the colors like an impressionist painting. Below we have opted for the soft pink shades of Constance and Miranda, with just a touch of red highlight, courtesy of Tess.

Choose Your Tone

As with any other color combination, you want to choose shades of pink and red that complement each other. Grab yourself some paint sample cards and play around with different combinations, like burgundy and blush; cherry red and marshmallow pink; coral and hot pink, to see which one suits the vision you have in mind. Consider the season and the tones in the decor of your venue and surrounding landscape, and choose shades that harmonize with the environment rather than compete. Here we’ve combined the most dramatic of colors with the regal red of Tess and the hot pink of Capability, which work perfectly with the muted and neutral tones of the venue backdrop of Sunstone Winery, California. Suddenly the bouquet of roses becomes the shining light on our bride.

Photographer: @jessicamangia_photography

Color Blocking

You can’t go wrong with color blocking, especially when it comes to these sister shades, which deliver pure drama and impact. Here we have embraced contrasting styling with the simplicity of the Tess rose bouquet, which doesn’t require any adornment, alongside the intricate beaded detail of the Eisen Stein bridal dress. Don’t forget that attention to detail really does make a difference – it can be as simple as a carefully chosen lipstick color to match the wedding flowers in your bouquet.

Classically Modern

Why not play with period styles for your wedding day. A Bridgerton-style wedding with a thoroughly modern color theme. Set in the heart of the English countryside, the 18th-century architectural gem of Pynes House plays host. An abundance of hot pink and ruby red roses, courtesy of Capability, Tess and Darcey, adorn the marble balustrade and staircase, creating the ultimate red carpet welcome for you and your guests as well as the perfect photo opportunity.

Floral Designer: @maryjanevaughan, Photographer: @beccygoddard

