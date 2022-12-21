Advertisement

12 Days of Giving Back to the Floriculture Community

Posted by | Dec 20, 2022 | , ,

12 Days of Giving Back to the Floriculture Community

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is kicking off 12 Days of Giving Back Through AFE today across their communications and social media platforms. The campaign highlights industry successes and growth made possible through donors’ support of the Endowment’s floriculture programs and ways to give to provide for future advancements. With the close of 2022 on the horizon, everyone at AFE reflects on the tremendous year it has been and encourages donations to support continued success in 2023. 

Full Article Below Source

12 Days of Giving Back to the Floriculture Community

American Floral Endowment Floral December 19, 2022

Tis’ the Season of Giving! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is kicking off 12 Days of Giving Back Through AFE today across their communications and social media platforms. The campaign highlights industry successes and growth made possible through donors’ support of the Endowment’s floriculture programs and ways to give to provide for future advancements. 

With the holiday season and the close of 2022 on the horizon, everyone at AFE is reflecting on the tremendous year it has been and encouraging donations to support continued success in 2023. 

With the generous philanthropic support of donors, this year AFE funded:

  • $839,000 overall funding for research, education, grants, and young professional recruitment to support industry growth and advancement
  • Scholarships and paid internships designed to encourage students to pursue degrees in floriculture and horticulture
  • AFE Career Center – A dedicated career platform connecting industry, talent,
    and opportunity by bringing qualified candidates and employers together
  • Programs designed to bring together all segments of the floral industry and provide sustainable resources for the future

“In everything we do, the Endowment aims to advance our industry together with support and input from the community that we serve. Through educating and inspiring the next generation, we are shaping the Future of Floral,” AFE Executive Director, Debi Chedester, AAF said. “We need your help to continue making an impact and provide resources for all segments!”

Join AFE for the next 12 days on social media to see what the Endowment is all about and learn about opportunities to join in the excitement for the Future of Floral. Consider making a tax-deductible, year-end contribution today to help ensure the floral industry is sustainable and prosperous for generations to come. To learn more and make a donation visit endowment.org/year-end-2022.

Sharing 12 Days of Giving Back Through AFE

Help AFE continue to support future advancements for the floral industry by sharing the graphics below to your networks. Please tag AFE’s accounts (linked below) and link to endowment.org/year-end-2022. For more information or additional ad sizes, please contact AFE’s Communication Team at communications@endowment.org.

About The Author

FR Team

Related Posts

Feel The Pride

Feel The Pride

June 13, 2022

Iconic Red London Phone Booths Inspire Floral Artists

Iconic Red London Phone Booths Inspire Floral Artists

October 16, 2022

The 50 State Flower Garden Project

The 50 State Flower Garden Project

May 29, 2022

Florist Itika Oldwine Featured on Netflix “Styling Hollywood” Starring Designing Couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis

Florist Itika Oldwine Featured on Netflix “Styling Hollywood” Starring Designing Couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis

September 6, 2019

Florists' Review Subscribe
FTD

florists_review

1,317

florists_review

View

Dec 20

Open
Holiday Flower L O V E 🌹 Made by our friends at @flowerpowerdaily_ The holidays are the most beautiful time of year, but can also be challenging. Please remember to celebrate with care. . . . . . #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #flowersmeaning #holidays #sendflowers #christmas #newyears #wintersolstice #hannukah #chanukah #channukah #seasonsgreetings #yule #flowerssayitbest #iloveyou #grief #welcomechange #silverlinings

Holiday Flower L O V E 🌹
Made by our friends at @flowerpowerdaily_
The holidays are the most beautiful time of year, but can also be challenging. Please remember to celebrate with care.
.
.
.
.
.
#mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #flowersmeaning #holidays #sendflowers #christmas #newyears #wintersolstice #hannukah #chanukah #channukah #seasonsgreetings #yule #flowerssayitbest #iloveyou #grief #welcomechange #silverlinings ...

florists_review

View

Dec 19

Open
New Tutorial: From the pages of Florists' Review, read our latest issue for full supply list and step by step instructions to recreate this "Dynamic New Convention Design" by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD, CFD . . . . . #oasisfloralproducts #greenanthurium #anthurium #bluerose #rosas #floristsreview #flowertalk #tutorial #florists #flowershop #delphinium #blueflowers #newconvention #floraldesign #purpleandgreen #purpleflowers #eventflowers

New Tutorial: From the pages of Florists' Review, read our latest issue for full supply list and step by step instructions to recreate this "Dynamic New Convention Design" by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD, CFD
.
.
.
.
.
#oasisfloralproducts #greenanthurium #anthurium #bluerose #rosas #floristsreview #flowertalk #tutorial #florists #flowershop #delphinium #blueflowers #newconvention #floraldesign #purpleandgreen #purpleflowers #eventflowers ...

florists_review

View

Dec 16

Open
From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial! Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire of Moab, Utah USA About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions . . . . . #jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist

From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial!

Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire
of Moab, Utah USA

About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions
.
.
.
.
.
#jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist ...

florists_review

View

Dec 12

Open
Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers? Which of these festive floral designs inspires you? In order: 1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria 2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix 3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica 4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar 5) ikebana by @37momoko 6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys 7) citrus seat by @brierandivy 8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl 9) crown by @florecita.atx Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️ . . . . . #poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare

Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers?

Which of these festive floral designs inspires you?
In order:
1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria
2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix
3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica
4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar
5) ikebana by @37momoko
6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys
7) citrus seat by @brierandivy
8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl
9) crown by @florecita.atx

Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️
.
.
.
.
.
#poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare ...

door dash

Categories

Florists' Review Subscribe Newsletter

florists' review

For all the latest industry news, contest announcements, new product introductions and much more join our weekly newsletter club.

Your information is safe with us! We do not sell or trade our customer’s data with third parties.