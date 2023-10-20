Last week many florists around the country participated in the Petal it Forward campaign, gifting flowers as random acts of kindness. SAF’s goodwill initiative is where participants hand two flowers or bouquets to an unsuspecting stranger, urging them to keep one and share the other with someone else.

Trig’s ‘Petal It Forward Day’ spreads joy throughout Tomahawk

OCTOBER 20, 2023

TOMAHAWK – People around Tomahawk had their day unexpectedly brightened this week, thanks to a local store’s campaign.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, as part of its “Petal It Forward Day,” Trig’s employees visited several locations in Tomahawk and handed out bunches of flowers to unsuspecting people. While the recipients of the bouquets kept one, they gave the other to someone else in an effort to “petal it forward” and spread joy throughout the community.

Trig’s noted that the Petal It Forward event is an employee favorite.

“Everyone (looked) so happy to receive their bouquets, and we know the second bouquet they gave away was just as appreciated,” Trig’s said. “We hope everyone was surprised today!”

More about Petal it Forward

For the last eight years, thousands of floral industry members in all 50 states have organized their teams on one day in October to take part in Petal It Forward, SAF’s goodwill initiative where participants hand two flowers or bouquets to an unsuspecting stranger, urging them to keep one and share the other with someone else. It’s a powerful way to illustrate the positive health benefits of giving and receiving flowers. Science has proven that flowers reduce stress and anxiety and make people happy. Let’s come together as an industry and spread the power of flowers.