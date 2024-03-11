WF&FSA was excited to be back in Miami for the 2024 Floral Distribution Conference. There were networking opportunities and plenty of time to connect and discuss business with floral industry colleagues while surrounded by beautiful products. The Floral Distribution Conference Exhibit Hall featured the most beautiful and jaw-dropping floral products and supplies from WF&FSA members. It is always wonderful to connect with old and new friends and see what is new on the market.

Some new varieties that stood out at the show were Unicorn, Enchante, and the Veggie Rose. Unicorn, a new and versatile variety is in line with the current green trend, offers infinite options for creativity and design styles. Enchante from Danziger showcased a glowing deep blue color, this variety has a strong presence, voluminous inflorescence, and long, strong, and flexible stems. The crisp green petals of a veggie rose to unfold in reminiscence of an elegant lotus flower with an unforgettable center, making a statement in any floral design.

Unicorn by Danziger Enchante by Danziger Veggie by Rosaprima

During the convention the gavel was passed, and Karen Oie is officially WFFSA’s new president!

The Leland T. Kintzele (LTK) Distinguished Service Award was awarded to Patrick Dahlson of Mayesh Wholesale Florist. He was recognized for his substantial contributions to the floral industry — demonstrating distinguished service that exemplifies the integrity, fairness, perseverance, and decisiveness of Leland T. Kintzele, our president from 1963 to 1965. Congratulations Pat!