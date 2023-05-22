This Mother’s Day PortMiami received 943 shipments of fresh flowers during the six weeks before the holiday. This was 30% more than the 725 shipments received in the same period a year before.

PortMiami and Miami-Dade County continue to be the port of entry for flowers for all mothers in the US, and for this Mother’s Day PortMiami received 943 shipments of fresh flowers during the six weeks before the holiday. This was 30% more than the 725 shipments received in the same period a year before. In 2020 during the same period, PortMiami received a total of 188 shipments, as a highlight of their continued growth.

PortMiami received a total of 71,316,329 flower stems during this period. In terms of volume, Colombia led with the importation of chrysanthemums, roses, and mixed bouquets, followed by roses from Ecuador and rumohras from Guatemala.

PortMiami’s flower imports, when combined with our sister agency Miami International Airport imported a combined volume of more than 1 billion stems and 143,000 shipments, reinforcing Miami-Dade County as the undisputed gateway for fresh-cut flowers bound for markets in the United States and Canada.

PortMiami’s Seaboard Marine imported the majority of flowers that were shipped via ocean. This is due to their extensive network of express services to key flower-growing countries in Central and South America, as well as their investment in reefer container technology that allows flowers to arrive fresh and maintain a longer shelf life.

