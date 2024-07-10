 The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) successfully concluded its highly anticipated Emerge Symposium, held from July 2-6, 2024, at the Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida. The event attracted over 700 attendees from numerous countries, marking a significant milestone in the floral design community and world-class floral design education.

American Institute of Floral Designers Emerge Symposium 2024 Wrap-Up A Celebration of Success, Community and Progress 

Orlando, FL – July 10, 2024 – The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) successfully concluded its highly anticipated Emerge Symposium, held from July 2-6, 2024, at the Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida. The event welcomed over 700 attendees from dozens of countries worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the floral design community and world-class floral design education. 

The Emerge Symposium featured an array of enriching activities, including 10 Main Stage presentations, numerous hands-on workshops, and engaging lectures. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and be inspired by designers from throughout the United States, Australia, Belgium and Germany all while able to exchange ideas and explore the latest trends and techniques in floral design. 

The Symposium also hosted the annual AIFD membership meeting, where newly elected directors and officers were sworn in. The 2024-2025 AIFD executive leadership team includes: 

President: Laurie Lemek AIFD 

President-elect: Renee Tucci AIFD 

Past-President: Theresa Colucci AIFD 

Vice President: Brent Leech AIFD 

Secretary: William Hattel AIFD 

Treasurer: Todd Bussey AIFD 

Additionally, new directors joining the seated board members are: 

Janet Gallagher AIFD 

Francisca Quintana AIFD (Southwest Regional Representative) 

Mary Linda Horn (North Central Regional Representative) 

One of the symposium’s highlights was the annual Induction and Awards Celebration, where the American Institute welcomed the following individuals into the ranks of accredited AIFD members: 

Eulogio Baldonaza AIFD, CFD – Dublin, Ohio, USA 

Chiing-Wen Cheng AIFD, CFD – Shanghai, China 

Annie Choi AIFD, CFD – Austin, Texas, USA 

Sarah Ekberg AIFD, CFD – Wakefield, Nebraska, USA 

Maria Gomez Cabrera AIFD, CFD – Mexico City, Mexico 

Jiwoo Han AIFD, CFD – Gyeonggi-do, Korea 

Judy Janzen AIFD, CFD – Fresno, California, USA 

Jennifer Jones AIFD, CFD – Winthrop, Arkansas, USA 

Hong-Sun Kim AIFD, CFD – Gyunggi-Do, Korea 

Sein Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea 

Seo Kyung Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea 

Tae Ho Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea 

Grace Spencer King AIFD, CFD – Plantation, Florida, USA 

Amber Kirkland AIFD, CFD – Novi, Michigan, USA 

Angela Lee AIFD, CFD – Barrington, Illinois, USA 

Jieun Lee AIFD, CFD – Gyungsangbuk-do, Korea 

Ka Kin Loo AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong 

Francisco Luna Vasquez AIFD, CFD – Guatemala City, Guatemala 

Pam McMillan AIFD, CFD – Gurdon, Arkansas, USA 

Paula Melo AIFD, CFD – Miami, Florida, USA 

Blanca Mondragon AIFD, CFD – Phoenix, Arizona, USA 

Trish Nishikawa AIFD, CFD – San Jose, California, USA 

Seunghee Ok AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea 

Robbyn Repp AIFD, CFD – North Bend, Oregon, USA 

Jesus Rivera AIFD, CFD – Riverbank, California, USA 

Olga Savchenko AIFD, CFD – Cupertino, California, USA 

Inhwa Shin AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea 

Natalie Tan Yee AIFD, CFD – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 

Teresa Ka Bik Tsui AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong 

Qing Wang AIFD, CFD – Shanghai, China 

Tulip Yip AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong 

The AIFD also honored several individuals for their outstanding contributions to the floral design community, celebrating their dedication and positive impact on the industry. These distinguished recipients are as follow: 

Ken Senter AIFD, CFD – Award of Distinguished Service to AIFD 

Jay Schwanke – Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry 

Vonda LaFever AIFD, CFD – Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry 

Ron Mulray AIFD, CFD – Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry 

Teresa Godfrey AIFD, CFD – Award of Special Recognition 

Julie Samuel-Lamberd – Award of Special Recognition 

The 2024 Emerge Symposium was a resounding success, fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in floral design. The AIFD looks forward to continuing its mission to inspire and educate floral designers worldwide. The next AIFD National Symposium “Reflection” will be held July 12-15, 2025, in Palm Springs, California. 

For more information about the American Institute of Floral Designers and future events, please visit www.aifd.org

About AIFD: Established in 1965, The mission of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is to advance the art of professional floral design through education, service and leadership, and to recognize the achievement of excellence in this art form. 