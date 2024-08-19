The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) proudly announces the induction of its newest members during the prestigious “Emerge” Symposium held in Orlando, FL, July 2-6, 2024.

Sacramento, CA – 21 August 2024 – The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) proudly announces the induction of its newest members during the prestigious “Emerge” Symposium held in Orlando, FL, July 2-6, 2024. This annual event celebrates the artistry, innovation, and advancement of floral design, bringing together industry professionals from around the globe. AIFD® is thrilled to recognize the exceptional talent and contributions of the following individuals, who have been inducted into the esteemed ranks of the American Institute of Floral Designers:



Eulogio Baldonaza AIFD, CFD – Dublin, Ohio, USA

Chiing-Wen Cheng AIFD, CFD – Shanghai, China

Annie Choi AIFD, CFD – Austin, Texas, USA

Sarah Ekberg AIFD, CFD – Wakefield, Nebraska, USA

Maria Gomez Cabrera AIFD, CFD – Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Jiwoo Han AIFD, CFD – Gwangju-si, Korea

Judy Janzen AIFD, CFD – Fresno, California, USA

Jennifer Jones AIFD, CFD – Winthrop, Arkansas, USA

Hong-Sun Kim AIFD, CFD – Youngin City, Korea

Sein Kim AIFD, CFD – Yongin si, Seoul, Korea

Seo Kyung Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Tae Ho Kim A, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Grace Spencer King AIFD, CFD – Plantation Florida, USA

Amber Kirkland AIFD, CFD – Ypsilanti, Michigan, USA

Angela Lee AIFD, CFD – Barrington, Illinois, USA

Jieun Lee AIFD, CFD – Pohang-si, Korea

Ka Kin Loo AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong

Francisco Luna Vasquez AIFD, CFD – Guatemala City, Guatemala

Pam McMillan AIFD, CFD – Gurdon, Arkansas, USA

Paula Melo AIFD, CFD – Miami, Florida, USA

Blanca Mondragon AIFD, CFD – Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Trish Nishikawa AIFD, CFD – San Jose, California, USA

Seunghee Ok AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Robbyn Repp AIFD, CFD – North Bend, Oregon, USA

Jesus Rivera AIFD, CFD – Riverbank, California, USA

Olga Savchenko AIFD, CFD – Cupertino, California, USA

Inhwa Shin AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Natalie Tan Yee AIFD, CFD – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Teresa Ka Bik Tsui AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong

Qing Wang AIFD, CFD – Shanghai, China

Tulip Yip AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong



These talented and visionary floral designers consistently demonstrate exceptional creativity, skill, and passion for the craft. Their induction into AIFD is a testament to their hard work, innovative designs, and the positive impact they have made in the world of floral design. The 2024 Emerge Symposium, hosted in Orlando, brought together floral designers from around the globe to celebrate and honor the artistry and innovation in floral design. The event featured educational sessions, workshops, and the much-anticipated induction ceremony, where inductees were formally welcomed into the AIFD family. As part of their induction into AIFD, the new members will gain access to an exclusive network of floral designers, educators, and industry leaders. They will have the opportunity to participate in educational programs, workshops, and competitions that further their professional growth and enhance their artistic skills. AIFD membership represents the highest level of achievement in the floral design industry, and these inductees have proven themselves to be among the best in their field. “We are incredibly proud of this class of inductees for this outstanding achievement,” said Laurie Lemek, AIFD National President 2024-25. “Their induction into AIFD not only reflects their personal dedication and talent but also elevates the reputation of our AIFD members within the floral design community. This milestone is a source of inspiration for our entire team.” The American Institute of Floral Designers extends its congratulations to the newly inducted members and expresses gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and attendees who made Symposium a resounding success. The organization remains dedicated to advancing the art of floral design, supporting its members, and promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the industry.



About AIFD

The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of floral design. With a prestigious membership of accomplished floral designers, educators, and industry professionals, AIFD sets the

standard of excellence in the industry. Through educational programs, networking, and events, AIFD provides a platform for floral designers to showcase their creativity, learn from experts, and connect with peers. For more information, please visit www.aifd.org