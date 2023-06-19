Asocolflores has been working on initiatives that positively impact the environment. In the last five years, it has managed to reduce energy consumption by 61%, and 44% of the water used by floriculture companies.

What we do for our associates?

With this commitment to the environment came ‘The Route of Sustainability’, which objective is to give all the actors involved in the production and marketing of flowers and ornamentals better knowledge, tools and guidance to ensure that their economic activities develop in a sustainable way. Its methodology is based on accompanying, step by step, the producer in the implementation of good environmental, social and quality practices on their farms.

Tingua, an aquatic and endemic bird impacted by pollution in the Bogota Area, has become the icon of the sustainability route, in which issues related to soil conservation and responsible use of fertilizers, integrated waste management, Pesticide reduction, biodiversity conservation, carbon footprint, measurement of resource use and associated impacts, among others, guarantee better socio-environmental performance of crops.

This initiative is technically based on “Florverde Sustainable Flowers”, the most complete standard in the market, based on more than 20 years of experience in the development, promotion, and responsible implementation of sustainable agriculture practices. It audits and contributes to the continuous improvement of producers throughout their value chain at social, environmental, and economic levels; It also has social level approvals with the Rainforest Alliance and Global G.A.P. at the environmental level, among other stamps of international relevance. Currently in Colombia there are 2,215 certified hectares, leading to 40% of exports being certified under this seal.

More Management Pillars

Strengthen the capacities of affiliated companies to guarantee the implementation of best sustainability practices.

Promote the origin of Colombia in the territory of the aspirational, achieving differentiation and reputation to the different market players.

Develop innovation and applied research projects in flowers, manage and transfer knowledge and manage resources for innovation and applied research in floriculture through alliances with national or international actors.

Monitor and analyze quantitative and qualitative information from different sources to review its impact on the sector.

Protect the license to operate the floriculture sector through 3 types of agenda: International, National, Regional and Local.