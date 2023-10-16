On October 21st, United Wholesale Flowers will be hosting the “Bay Area Floral Design Cup,” a live floral design competition during their 14th Anniversary Celebration.

Full Article Below Source: United Wholesale Flowers

Bay Area Floral Design Cup Comes to San Jose, California

By Trish Nishikawa, CFD

On October 21st, 10am, United Wholesale Flowers will be hosting the “Bay Area Floral Design Cup,” a live floral design competition, in their new warehouse location (2350 Harris Way, San Jose, California). The competition is part of their 14th Anniversary and ribbon cutting celebration, which also includes a design program and workshop by Donald Yim, AIFD PFCI.

This year, nine professional competitors will vie for the title of first Bay Area Floral Design Cup Winner and receive the Grand Prize trip to 2024 AIFD Symposium (worth $1500) and $500 store credit at United Wholesale Flowers. The professional competition has drawn a variety of competitors, including event florists and even a few that have passed their PFDE in Orlando, who will be inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers next year (Jesus Rivera, CFD, assisted by Judy Janzen CCF CFD and Olga Savechenko, CFD).

Alongside the professionals, 11 competitors, with five years or less experience in the industry, will compete in the Beginner section, some coming from the City College of San Francisco Environmental Horticulture and Floristry Department @ccsffloristy.

“We are really excited to bring back floral competition to the Bay Area, as this will be the 4th competition we are hosting, but the first “Bay Area Floral Design Cup,” said Brian Ly, President of United Wholesale Flowers.

Judging the event is Coni Oakson AIFD EMC, Wil Gonzalez, AIFD CFD, and Patience Pickner AIFD PFCI.

“Participating in floral competitions is so important to push designers beyond their limits. It is also good for the floral industry, to keep them pushing forward for new and improved designs,” said Judge Coni Oakson, AIFD EMC.

When asked what motivated United Wholesale Flowers to hold the competition, Co-founder, Minnie Uyen Thai responded, “It’s important for us to create a community gathering to challenge artists to think outside the box and bring floristry to new heights.”

First time competitor, in the beginner category, Christi Baker said, “Participating in the competition will allow me the opportunity to showcase my floral design skills and be surrounded by talented floral designers.”

While longtime United customer Poppy Rodriguez shared,, “I have been in the floral business for over 30 years and I would love to do an in-person competition – sounds like it would be fun!”

To see the competitors’ final pieces and who gets crowned Bay Area Floral Design Cup Winner, register for the weekends events (Oct 22-23) at www.unitedwholesaleflowers.com