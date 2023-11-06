Meet the winner and finalists in FR’s latest flower design contest.

By Nita Robertson, AIFD, CFD

Florists’ Review is delighted to present the winner and finalists in our November “Best in Blooms” flower design contest. We received more than 60 entries from floral designers across North America, three of whom were selected to compete in the “‘Best in Blooms” floral design challenge sponsored by Alexandra Farms and Smithers-Oasis North America.

Photography by Rob Gooljar

We asked the finalists to create an exciting and creative table design suitable for a wedding reception using identical materials provided by Alexandra Farms and Smithers-Oasis: dark pinkish/lavender ‘Precious Moments’ Deluxe Garden Roses, light pink ‘Princess Hitomi’ Princess Garden Roses, buttery yellow ‘Beatrice’ David Austin Wedding Roses and pure white ‘Blanche’ Deluxe Spray Garden Roses from Alexandra Farms, as well as the new OASIS® Event Saddle and FibreFloral™ Design Media from Smithers-Oasis. The designers could also include other flowers, as well.

The winner will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in a future issue of Florists’ Review, a $500 merchandise credit from Smithers-Oasis and 240 stems of garden roses from Alexandra Farms.

For information about how you can enter future editions of our “Best in Blooms” contest, visit our website at FloristsReview.com.

WINNER Brittany Murray The Flowerslinger Fayetteville, Ark. theflowerslinger.com @theflowerslinger Floral design by Brittany Murray Photos and video by Brittany and Doug Murray

About her design, “Garden of Traditions: An Ofrenda of Roses,” Murray shares:

“In ‘Garden of Traditions: An Ofrenda of Roses,’ we embark on a journey through time and culture, where nature’s beauty intertwines with the profound traditions of Hispanic heritage, which I proudly represent. Every petal, leaf and stem carries with it the stories of generations past. The garden roses symbolize love, passion and the vibrant essence of life itself. The marigolds, or ‘cempasúchil,’ represent the fragility of life and the memory of loved ones who have passed. By intertwining these two iconic blooms, we weave a narrative that bridges the gap between life and death, remembrance and celebration. The centerpiece is more than just an arrangement of flowers; it is an ‘ofrenda,’ an offering. The elevated clear acrylic box represents the elevation of Hispanic traditions, a tribute to the reverence I hold for my culture. Placed at the heart of the tablescape, it serves as an altar—a sacred space where we lay our emotions, memories and respect for those who came before us.”

MATERIALS Botanicals Rosa spp. ‘Precious Moments’ (Deluxe Garden Roses) Rosa spp. ‘Princess Hitomi’ (Princess Garden Roses) Rosa spp. ‘Beatrice’ (David Austin Wedding Roses) Rosa spp. ‘Blanche’ Spr (Deluxe Spray Garden Roses) Tagetes erecta (African marigold, Aztec marigold, Mexican marigold) Dahlia spp. (spray Dahlia) Helianthus annuus (sunflower) Anthurium andraeanum, miniature (flamingo lily, tailflower) Amaranthus caudatus (love-lies-bleeding, tassel flower, foxtail amaranth) Trapa natans (water chestnut, water caltrop, bat nut) Optunia spp. (prickly pear cactus) Gomphocarpus physocarpus/Asclepias physocarpa (balloon plant milkweed) Hard Goods OASIS® Event Saddle FibreFloral™ Design Media

Rob Gooljar IRIS blossom Hollywood, Fla. irisblossomclt.com @irisblossomclt Floral design, photos and video by Rob Gooljar

About his design, “Renewal by the Ocean,” Gooljar shares:

“My work for the last three years has focused primarily on telling a story of renewal and rebirth, evolving and adapting, blooming where it’s difficult to be resilient. I wanted this tablescape to represent renewal by the ocean. I was raised on Hollywood Beach by immigrant Trinidadian parents. I learned resiliency by crawling to the ocean, and some of the most difficult times in my life have been eased by washing my head as a wave rolls over it. The message of renewal and rebirth is present in this table design. When a couple is married, each person is reborn. They hold hands as individuals and share a kiss as they become one. This rebirth allows them to create a new life together, one in which they let go of their past lives and welcome a new beginning. The resiliency does not stop because marriage is a constant of working together to keep it going. The ocean allows you to focus on only one thing when you face it: staying afloat. It is the perpetual treading of water, or the difficulties or banalities of life, that keep one’s individuality and relationship above the break. It is the ebb and flow like the water that makes marriage change. It is holding on to each other as waves crash down on you and rising to the top together again. It is seeing your partner splash with glee; the joy of sunshine and water droplets glisten on his or her face. This table is a message to married couples to ride the wave; don’t let it pull you under. It is renewal by the ocean, time and again, that one will always come back to.”

Botanicals Rosa spp. ‘Precious Moments’ (Deluxe Garden Roses) Rosa spp. ‘Princess Hitomi’ (Princess Garden Roses) Rosa spp. ‘Beatrice’ (David Austin Wedding Roses) Rosa spp. ‘Blanche’ Spr (Deluxe Spray Garden Roses) Brassica oleraceae Acephala Group(kale, flowering, kale, ornamental kale) Eremurus stenophyllus (desert candle, king’s spear, foxtail lily) Alpinia purpurata (red ginger) Heliconia vellerigera/Bihai vellerigera (fuzzy/furry hanging Heliconia) Musa ornata (flowering banana) Banksia prionotes (acorn Banksia, orange Banksia) Nerine bowdenii/N. sarniensis (Guernsey lily, spider lily) Limonium spp. (sea lavender, statice) Solidago spp. (goldenrod) Bismarckia nobilis (bismarck palm) Cycas revoluta (sago palm, king sago palm) Cycas circinalis (sago palm, queen sago palm) Hard Goods OASIS® Event Saddle FibreFloral™ Design Media

Lorinda Constant Sweet Talk Floral Cranston, R.I. sweettalkfloral.com @sweettalkfloral

About her design, Constant shares:

“I was recently inspired by my fellow florist, Maddi Haley, of Absūna in Providence, R.I., who coined the term ‘modern mound.’ When I saw the new OASIS® Event Saddle, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to try it. I first soaked a brick of FibreFloral™ Design Media and then cut it into three blocks of varying sizes. I stacked them in the OASIS® Event Saddle and covered the stack with chicken wire, to stabilize the stack. I intertwined green grapes into the chicken wire to help create a more organic shape. I then arranged Alexandra Farms’ gorgeous garden roses, color-blocking them by variety and, next, added some floating Cosmos that I had cut from my garden that morning. I then completed the tablescape by adding some loose grapes and Cosmos blooms, along with some funky taper candles and votives. A modern mound indeed!”