Danziger celebrates 70th anniversary

As spring emerges with its vibrant tones and blossoms, the floriculture industry reaches its peak, showcasing nature’s breathtaking beauty. Within this spectacle, Danziger is announcing its 70th spring anniversary filled with gratitude and humbleness.

For seven decades Danziger has been an integral part of the floriculture landscape. Founded by the visionary couple, Ernest and Zehava Danziger, in the early 1950s, the company’s journey began as a testament to love, determination, and the ability to dream big.

From a modest beginning as a small family business, Danziger has blossomed into a global leading player in the floriculture industry, spanning over 63 countries and touching the lives of millions. With hundreds of employees worldwide, Danziger’s commitment to innovation is evident in its breakthrough assortment.

Yet, amidst its global reach and exponential growth in assortment, Danziger remains true to its familial roots. Three generations of the Danziger family have nurtured the company, each contributing their green thumbs and unwavering passion and dedication. It is this familial bond that has fostered a culture of teamwork, collaboration, and sustainable partnerships—a legacy that continues to thrive.

In reflecting on the past seven decades, Danziger recognizes that its success is not solely measured in numbers but in the diversity of people and cultures it has touched. From every corner of the globe, Danziger’s global family has come together to spread joy and beauty—a testament to the transformative power of the floriculture industry.

“Together, let us continue to cultivate beauty and spread joy, honoring our nature and sharing our legacy to imagine more. We invite you to take part in our spring festival, held in 7 countries, spanning 5 continents, with more than 3000 people dancing together here.”

