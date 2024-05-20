Prepare to elevate your experience with Danziger’s newest innovation, Enchante™. Combining elegance and functionality, Enchante™ offers unmatched benefits that redefine your experience.
Full Article Below: Source Danziger
SHINING ON ITS OWN, STUNNING AS A WIX
Ask your local flower supplier to source it for you!
- Boasting stunning deep purple.
- Voluminous inflorescence with a unique structure.
- Sturdy, flexible, and long stems, resistant to crumbling or breakage.
- Ideal for installations and amazing in bouquets.
- Sustains color perfectly after dried.
- Brand new hybrid species unlike any other Statice.
- No odor!
- Extended vase life.
- Year-round availability.