Prepare to elevate your experience with Danziger’s newest innovation, Enchante™. Combining elegance and functionality, Enchante™ offers unmatched benefits that redefine your experience.

SHINING ON ITS OWN, STUNNING AS A WIX

designer holding a huge bouquet of enchante
ceiling installation using purple enchante flowers
  • Boasting stunning deep purple.
  • Voluminous inflorescence with a unique structure.
  • Sturdy, flexible, and long stems, resistant to crumbling or breakage.
  • Ideal for installations and amazing in bouquets.
  • Sustains color perfectly after dried.
  • Brand new hybrid species unlike any other Statice.
  • No odor!
  • Extended vase life.
  • Year-round availability.
Lush Arch Design Tutorial
Inspiration design by Katya Huter using Enchante
enchante by Danziger