The popular “Bouquet to Art” event at the de Young Museum will be unveiled on June 5th. Continuing through June 11th, the San Francisco museum of fine art will be in bloom as over 100 florists interpret existing art in both paintings and sculptures. Collectively, 113 floral creations in virtually every corner of the museum will be showcased for the 39th year of this popular event. Among the highlights are book signings as well from Louesa Roebuck and Gabriela Salazar.

These entertaining events raise money for museums around the country and are crowd-pleasers. Furthermore, the shows have helped root the perception and reality that floral artists deserve to be viewed like any painter or sculptor. Instead of paint or wood, they use branched and blooms.

Here are some examples of world-class artistry from last year as well as previous years. Can’t wait to see what colorful interpretive floral art their brilliant minds and hands create this year.

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and a contributor to Florists Review magazine.

Photo Credit: Gary Sexton Photography