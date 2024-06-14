Discover Tavola

Rosaprima announced the website launch of their sister brand, Tavola!

Source Rosaprima June 2024

We are thrilled to announce the website launch of our sister brand, Tavola! Developed with the same commitment to excellence that has defined Rosaprima for over two decades, Tavola represents a new chapter in our journey of floral innovation.

Nestled within the landscapes of Ecuador’s Andean highlands, Tavola’s goal is to ensure everyday moments are adorned with the finest floral treasures.

From Our Farm To You

Rooted in our legacy of expertise and with a profound respect for nature’s beauty, Tavola is committed to delivering an experience that exceeds your expectations. From our farms to your cherished moments, the journey of each rose is marked by care and precision.

Elevating Every Delivery

We understand that every aspect of your floral experience is important, from the moment you place your order to the moment you unwrap your roses.

Tavola’s packaging design not only protects but also showcases the beauty within. It’s a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence.

The Collection

At Tavola, we believe in the power of everyday beauty. Whether decorating your home, enhancing a special occasion, or simply brightening your day, our collection invites you to savor the magic of life’s simple moments.