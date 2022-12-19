IFPA recently conducted an industry pulse check to determine consumer sentiment around floral purchases for the December 2022 holiday season. Despite the upcoming financial insecurities, US consumers still seem eager to decorate their homes with flowers and plants this holiday season. Most consumers will be purchasing the same amount or more floral products this December 2022, IFPA’s Consumer Sentiment research found.

IFPA's consumer sentiment research

US: "Floral products remain a December holiday season staple"

Same or more amount

IFPA recently conducted an industry pulse check to determine consumer sentiment around floral purchases for the December 2022 holiday season. The poinsettia may be considered as the plant for Christmas, and 74%of the consumers plan to purchase the same amount or more poinsettias at the supermarket. For cut flowers, the percentage is 69%.

Consumers still intend to purchase floral products this holiday season

“Consumers are weary in the face of rising prices and uncertain financial security. They believe the economy will get worse in the next six months, and confidence in personal finances are waning. This is driving consumers to be more price-conscious and seek discounts for everyday purchases. Yet amid these economic headwinds, the floral industry has an opportunity to adjust their strategies. While consumer confidence has taken a hit, many consumers still feel secure about their current financial situation and are willing to splurge on the little things. In fact, they still intend to purchase floral products at the supermarket this holiday season”, according to IFPA research.

Mostly for home décor, less for gift giving

The majority will use floral products to decorate their home; “Almost 40% of consumers reported that they plan to purchase poinsettias or cut flowers this holiday season and incorporate flowers into their home décor.” Regarding flowers as a gift, 17% of consumers indicated they plan on gifting poinsettias this December holiday season, while an additional 8% plan on gifting cut flowers.

