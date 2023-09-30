Meet the winners of our annual seasonal design competition.

By Nita Robertson, AIFD, CFD

The autumn season provides an enchanting environment for weddings—particularly outdoor events—with its unique blend of natural beauty and comfortable weather. The season’s turning foliages—which start changing colors as early as mid-September through early November, depending on location and weather conditions—can create stunning backdrops for nuptial ceremonies, especially the second and third weeks of October. In addition, fall typically sees fewer vacations, holidays and events, meaning fewer conflict opportunities for family and guests, and some venues and vendors may offer lower prices in late October and November.

All of these factors contribute to October now being the most popular month for weddings in the U.S. According to The Knot, 43 percent of couples tied the knot during the fall in 2022, and three out of the five most popular wedding dates were in October (there were five weekends in October last year). Furthermore, The Knot predicts that October will be the most popular month for weddings this year, as well.

In celebration of autumn’s arrival, which occurred on Sept. 23, we want to share fall wedding inspiration from florists far and near. We invited florists to submit photos of their best wedding florals for our annual “Autumn Wedding Design Contest,” and we received more than 50 spectacular submissions from across North America. Entrants compete for prizes and honors from our contest sponsors, Accent Décor and Fitz Design, in five categories: “Best Overall Wedding,” “Best Bridal Bouquet,” “Best Ceremony Décor,” Best Reception Décor” and “Best Wearable Flowers,” as well as having their work published in Florists’ Review.

Enjoy the floral artistry of this year’s winners.

CONTEST PRIZES

• “Best Overall Wedding”: The winner will receive a $700 product credit from Accent Décor.

• “Best Wearable Flowers”: Three winners will each receive a selection of products from Fitz Design.

– 1st Place—$350 value

– 2nd Place—$150 value

– 3rd Place—$100 value

• “Best Bridal Bouquet”: The winner will receive a four-page “Florist Spotlight” feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

• “Best Ceremony Décor”: The winner will receive a one-year subscription to Florists’ Review.

Winners

Best Overall Wedding

Katherine Taylor | Jubilee Flowers | Fairhope, Ala.

jubileeflowersfairhope.com | @jubilee_flowers

Photography by Farlow Photography

Katherine is a garden loving wedding florist, constantly inspired by the natural world and all the colors of the rainbow. As our winner for best overall fall wedding Katherine will receive a $700 product credit from Accent Décor and a future florist spotlight in Florists’ Review magazine. Congratulations!

Best Bridal Bouquet

WINNER

Holly Haveman|Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts| Grand Rapids, Mich.

kennedyfloral.com | @kennedyfloral

Photography:Katie Grace Photography

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Madison Rasmussen | Urban Bloom | Chubbuck, Idaho

@urbanbloom.florist

Photography: Sadie Marler, Love & Story Studio

Madison Rasmussen -Urban Bloom

Tina Dolan | Virginia Floral Design & Events |Virginia Beach, Va.

virginiafloraldesign.com. | @virginiafloraldesign

Photography: Kitsul Studio

Best Ceremony Décor

Katie Noonan AIFD, CFD | Noonan’s Wine Country Designs | San Luis Obispo, CA

@Noonansdesigns | noonansdesigns.com

Photography: Kelsea Holder @kelseaholderphoto

Planner @vanessanoelevents

Best Wearable Flowers

First Place Ashley Kirnan| Tarry Grove| Rochester, N.Y. tarrygrove.com | @tarrygrove Photography: Julia Hart Video + Photo Ashley Kirnan receives a product package valued at $350 from Fitz Design

Second Place Isabel Fabregat| La Floreta by Isa| San Juan, Puerto Rico lafl oretabyisa.com | @lafl oretabyisa Photography:Espinal Photography Isabel will receive a product package valued at $150 from Fitz Design