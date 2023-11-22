Learning to generate leads on Instagram, a platform with over 3 billion users and a focus on high-quality, visually appealing content, is crucial for your business.

Instagram has become a dominating platform for digital marketing across all industries. But what’s the best way to use Instagram to promote your business? We have a few ideas.

By Michael Meyer

As a social media platform, Instagram connects users by allowing them to share life stories through images and videos. Interestingly, statistics reveal that up to 80% of Instagram accounts follow a business. Therefore, if you are yet to venture into the digital space to market your business, you are missing out on many opportunities. With the above insight in mind, here’s how to get more leads on Instagram.

Why you should use Instagram for lead generation

Learning to generate leads on Instagram, a platform with over 3 billion users and a focus on high-quality, visually appealing content, is crucial for your business to make a profit. Before diving into specific tactics, it’s important to understand why Instagram is an ideal platform for targeting potential customers.

When it comes to social media for B2B lead generation, you will want to monitor other influencers and company accounts in your industry. Learning how these accounts generate their likes will help your social media lead-generation strategy. You can use Instagram lead generation for B2B through calls to action, lead generation ads, video ads and offering incentives to your followers.

Proven methods to boost lead generation on Instagram

Let’s take a look at ten ways to boost your business’ lead generation on Instagram.

Optimize your bio

People will see your bio as the first thing they visit your page, and it should tell them all they want to know about your brand. To optimize your Instagram bio, consider the following:

Keep the link short and include your brand name.

Promote the link in your posts.

Include a call to action above the link.

Add a UTM parameter in your URLs for traceability.

Use lead ads

Instagram lead ads collect customer information for an improved targeted marketing campaign. These types of ads are simple. They require a business account, including a Facebook page, and then selecting Lead Generation as your objective. The more you run these ads the better, because Instagram will use the customer information you collected to fine-tune your strategy with each new ad you upload.

Include an action button in your profile

Like other platforms, people will interact with your brand in unlimited ways, and adding a call to action (CTA) button is advisable for generating leads on Instagram. Instagram offers better lead generation options, including reserve, bool and “Get Ticket” action buttons.

To add a CTA:

Navigate to your profile and Edit Profile.

Click “Contact Options.”

Select the Add and Action buttons and choose the provider and button you want to add, plus the URLs selected.



Build a perfect landing page

Build a page that gives a seamless visual experience and content that matches what your leads are looking for and what you promised in your call to action.

Start Using the “swipe up” feature on stories

If you have thousands of followers on your Instagram account, consider the swipe-up feature for your stories, as stories prove more effective than bio links. To add a link to your stories, swipe right on the feed and tap the plus icon. Next, upload your content and click the chain icon to add your link.

Create engaging and shoppable content

One of the tricks many successful brands utilize is creating content that their followers can relate to, which as a result leads to more sales. To create shoppable content, confirm your account is eligible, and if need be, get a Facebook catalog. After connecting your catalog, sign up for Instagram shopping and add product tags to your stories and posts.

Share content generated by users

Sharing content generated by users, especially within your locality, or reposting local content while giving credit to the owner will attract more followers to your profile. While doing this, ensure you pick content your followers will appreciate while demonstrating your expertise.

Leverage influencer marketing

In leveraging influencer marketing, go for a credible influencer with a strong brand affinity but partial follower overlap to ensure your partnership reaches new prospective leads and followers.

Use appropriate hashtags

Add clickable hashtags to your bio to increase engagement and reviews and promote your brand. After a hashtag click, the user should get a redirection to a feed where they can explore your brand.

Use Instagram contests

Request your followers to comment on a post or complete a survey for a prize, and broaden your contest scope by tagging an influencer or partner. Alternatively, run a sales or promotion on your Instagram with limited time and prompt your audience to shop, hence more leads.

The bottom line

As Instagram continues to grow in popularity as a powerful tool for businesses in Colorado and beyond, learning how to generate leads on Instagram is crucial for business growth. Now that you know the above tactics, save time and money by implementing them in your strategies to grow your business.