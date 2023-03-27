Such beauty Kate Hinish created as the “Flower Witch.” In her 31 years she charmed so many and brought such joy through her special touch with flowers.

RIP Kate Hinish – The Flower Witch and Talent

Such beauty Kate Hinish created as the “Flower Witch.” RIP Kate who in her 31 years charmed so many and brought such joy through her special touch with flowers.

Her exuberant spirit infused all she did and in a short time, her work in New York was not only admired but sought after. We are told that she died after a brief illness.

Flowers convey so many emotions so many of us are feeling sadness as well as an appreciation for the contributions of Kathryn Hinish.