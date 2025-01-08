Mayesh is thrilled to unveil their brand-new Mayesh Floral Clippers—the perfect combination of precision, comfort, and durability.

Introducing the Mayesh Floral Clippers: A Florist’s New Favorite Tool

At Mayesh, we know that the right tools can make all the difference in creating stunning floral designs. That’s why we’re thrilled to unveil our brand-new Mayesh Floral Clippers—the perfect combination of precision, comfort, and durability. Whether you’re a professional florist or a floral enthusiast, these clippers are designed to elevate your experience.

Crafted in Sanjo, Japan, a region renowned for its blade-making craftsmanship, the Mayesh Floral Clippers are built to handle even the most delicate stems with ease. Their lightweight yet durable design makes them ideal for everyday use. The ergonomic handles ensure comfort during long hours of arranging, while the razor-sharp 46mm blades allow for precise, effortless cuts.

Here’s what makes the Mayesh Floral Clippers a must-have for your floral toolkit:

Durable and Lightweight : Built to last without weighing you down.

: Built to last without weighing you down. Precision Cutting : Perfect for clean cuts on all types of stems, from soft blooms to woody branches.

: Perfect for clean cuts on all types of stems, from soft blooms to woody branches. Compact Design : With dimensions of 170 x 106 x 12mm and a weight of only 135g, they’re easy to carry and store.

: With dimensions of 170 x 106 x 12mm and a weight of only 135g, they’re easy to carry and store. Thoughtful Craftsmanship: Designed in Japan, they reflect decades of expertise in blade-making.



Ready to make these clippers yours?

Quantities are limited, so don’t wait! Pre-orders are open now, and shipments begin on January 6th.

Published by Em Kettlehake on December 4, 2024