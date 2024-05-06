FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System is ideal for use by wholesalers, supermarkets, event planners and florists to avoid sub-optimal performance from hydration and feeding solutions.

Full Article Below Source

New FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System Offers a Compact, Accurate and Affordable Solution for Dosing Fresh-cut Flowers.

FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System is ideal for use by wholesalers, supermarkets, event planners and florists to avoid sub-optimal performance from hydration and feeding solutions.

WALTERBORO, S.C. – April 30, 2024 – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, introduces its new FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System. Benefitting from Swiss-made ingenuity, this smaller system allows FloraLife® products to be dispensed directly from your hand.

With its compact and easy-to-use design, FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System connects to any water source. Its refillable canister allows for clear monitoring of solution level and can be easily adjusted between dosing settings.

“There has never been anything like this before,” said Helen Heslop, Product and Digital Marketing Manager, FloraLife. “We identified a need in the market for something simpler for our customers to use. This new dosing unit is lightweight, portable, user-friendly, affordable, and accurately dispenses solution which reduces unnecessary waste. The customers who have used this unit have been impressed by how much time it saves and how easy it is to use, connect and disconnect, and bring to any events and shows.” She also added “this is the first time a dosing system can have any length hose from the water source, allowing free movement around the shop to fill vases and buckets. No more dragging everything to your injector and back out again.”

Created for use by wholesalers, supermarkets, event planners and florists, the FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System provides highly accurate dispensing with a simple pull of the trigger, which also mixes the water and FloraLife® liquid product together. As a result, users can feel confident that their fresh-cut flowers are getting exactly what they need in terms of hydration and feeding solutions. Depending on the concentration of the hydration or feeding product used, a full tank can fill up to 250 vases or many buckets with a 1-liter solution.

A variety of dilution ratios enables users to dispense FloraLife® products with water at rates of 2ml, 5ml, 10ml and 20ml/L. For customers in North America, a ¾” GHT connection is included. For European customers, a Gardena® connection is included.

For more information about the new FloraLife® QuickMix Handheld Dosing System, contact your local representative, or visit the FloraLife website. The product is available in the Americas and Europe, with planned global expansion later this year.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pre-treatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.