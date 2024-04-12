A few floral artists shared their fun and creative interpretation of the solar eclipse using flowers.

Solar Eclipse Creativity from Florists!

By Jill Brooke

You got to love the creativity of some floral artists. After all, flowers express what words often can not. It’s a visual vocabulary.

So first, here’s a shout-out to Love Always Floral in Fargo, North Dakota. The clever artists used a scabiosa and craspedia to mimic the eclipse.

As we know, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse moved across North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. The next total solar eclipse to arrive in the United States will be visible to Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota on Aug. 22, 2044.

Well, the Love Always Floral team in North Dakota was a bit bummed because it was a cloudy day impacting visibility. “We were all standing outside to catch a glimpse of it and couldn’t see it,” said marketing director Katie Granger. Afterwards, Granger and business manager Ariel Wethern were playing around in their photo studio and came up with this idea.

Love Always Floral

Amid giggles and for fun, they just had the scabiosa dance over the craspedia. Then Granger looked for music linked to eclipse and found “The Great Weather Song Person.” Voila. An instagram was made.

The response was immediate. Not only did we at flowerpowerdaily and Florists’ Review Magazine find it irresistible, but so did many others.

“We were not expecting this response,” notes Granger who almost didn’t post it. “But we’re so glad we did.” Owner Christy Tehven clearly has a creative team around her. “It’s crazy. how the simplest reel can make a big impact,” she says.

Renee Tucci AIFD, PFCI

Over in Philadelphia, Renee Tucci also was inspired. The floral artist, who was just at the Philadelphia Flower show, put hydrangeas and leaves on a macrame circle. “It was composed of all dried flowers,” says Tucci. “The materials chosen were to mimic the colors and textures that are seen on the surface of the moon and a touch of lunaria as a nod to the special lunar themed day we had.”

Then she called it “Eclipsed.”

So clever, right?

Floral artists inspire and can be so creative indeed.

Here also is link to hilarious video from Love Always Floral.

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and a contributor to Florists Review magazine. She also won the 2023 AIFD (American Institute of Floral Design.) Merit Award for showing how flowers impact history, news and culture