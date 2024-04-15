Elaborating on these new style and color developments in bridal bouquets, Patience Pickner, AIFD, PFCI, a floral educator and former retail florist for 20 years in Chamberlain, S.D., says, “I see bouquets getting a little smaller than in recent years, as well as a bit more structured. Earthy and organic elements are becoming extremely popular, too. Monobotanical bouquets are gaining traction, as are bouquets with little or no greenery. Brides are looking for unusual flowers, textures and designs. Color is coming back big time, but moody pastels and classic white-and-green are also staying strong.

Incidentally, in collaboration with Daniel Fisher, owner of Fitz Design in Port Charlotte, Fla., Pickner has created “Mystic Crystals,” which are wedding bouquet holders with crystal (the spiritual stone type) “handles.” The collection, which will be available soon, comprises four colors: clear quartz, rose quartz, amethyst, and onyx/obsidian (black), and offers florists a unique way to personalize bouquets and add spiritual energy while providing memorable keepsakes for the brides.