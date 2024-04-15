By Nita Robertson, AIFD
With each passing wedding season, fresh trends in bridal bouquets emerge and existing styles evolve, and for 2024, bouquets will encompass various styles, shapes and color palettes, harmonizing with not only the seasons but also diverse wedding themes and individual tastes. Today’s brides are embracing bold colors, innovative styles and eco-conscious choices. Here’s a look at some of the emerging styles in bridal bouquets for the 2024 wedding season.
Emerging Trends
BOLD COLORS
Traditional pastels are fading a bit, in favor of bolder and more vibrant colors. Many of today’s brides are more open to a wider range of color options, veering away from the softer color palettes of late and opting instead for eye-catching hues and palettes that make a statement.
CASCADING BOUQUETS
The resurgence of cascade- and waterfall-style bouquets offers touches of nostalgia, sophistication, romance and timelessness to modern brides and these graceful and ethereal styles complement a range of wedding dress silhouettes.
MONOCHROMATIC AND MONOBOTANICAL BOUQUETS
Exuding sophistication and elegance, monochromatic bouquets feature flowers in tints, tones and shades of a single color. Monobotanical bouquets, featuring a single type of flower, offer a minimalist yet refined approach that resonates with contemporary sensibilities.
SMALLER BOUQUETS
The trend of oversized bouquets is giving way to smaller, more manageable styles, reflecting a shift toward sensibility and practicality. Despite their reduced size, these bouquets still showcase creativity and artistry, proving that less can, indeed, be more.
SUSTAINABLE BLOOMS
With a heightened emphasis on eco-conscious choices, brides are opting for sustainably, organically and locally grown flowers, such as seasonal and native blooms, contributing to both aesthetics and environmental friendliness.
TEXTURAL BOUQUETS
Bouquets with a complex blend of intricate textures that transcend convention are gaining traction, adding an entrancing level of visual interest.
BOTANICAL VARIETY Modern brides are embracing combinations of various flower types—tropical blooms with temperate, bulb and/or “garden” flowers, flowers from disparate seasons, etc.—resulting in unique and personalized arrangements that captivate with their diversity. Whether combining roses with succulents or peonies with Protea, the possibilities are endless, resulting in bouquets that are as diverse and multifaceted as the brides who carry them.
Elaborating on these new style and color developments in bridal bouquets, Patience Pickner, AIFD, PFCI, a floral educator and former retail florist for 20 years in Chamberlain, S.D., says, “I see bouquets getting a little smaller than in recent years, as well as a bit more structured. Earthy and organic elements are becoming extremely popular, too. Monobotanical bouquets are gaining traction, as are bouquets with little or no greenery. Brides are looking for unusual flowers, textures and designs. Color is coming back big time, but moody pastels and classic white-and-green are also staying strong.
Incidentally, in collaboration with Daniel Fisher, owner of Fitz Design in Port Charlotte, Fla., Pickner has created “Mystic Crystals,” which are wedding bouquet holders with crystal (the spiritual stone type) “handles.” The collection, which will be available soon, comprises four colors: clear quartz, rose quartz, amethyst, and onyx/obsidian (black), and offers florists a unique way to personalize bouquets and add spiritual energy while providing memorable keepsakes for the brides.
Megan (Byrne) Ricciardi, owner of Wildflowers Florist & Gifts in Wall Township, N.J., highlights a departure from all-white weddings toward vibrant, expressive color palettes. She also observes a shift toward fuller flower arrangements. “Of course, there will always be the whites and blushes that we’ve seen for years,” she says, “but my brides are choosing to have more fun and express themselves with their wedding flowers.”
Adding to the conversation, Janelle (Janie) Gerestein, owner of Flowers by Janie in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, notes, “We are seeing a trend toward whimsical, garden-style, bouquets, with lovely assortments of flower types and colors, many of which are grown by ‘local’ farmers. We are also seeing more bloom-focused bouquets with less greenery. Color is definitely in this year because we are getting lots of requests for bright and bold designs.
Interestingly, Gerestein says she is seeing some couples decide against traditional wedding parties. “They’re opting for only standout bridal bouquets and grooms’ boutonnières and then redirecting their budgets toward larger centerpieces and statement floral installations. It’s a fresh take on personalizing their weddings.”
“2024 is a year all about color and femininity, from petite sizes to luxe embellishments,” says Amy Balsters, owner and CEO of The Floral Coach in Alexandria, Va. Known for creating lush, loose and airy “garden-gathered-style bouquets and arrangements, Balsters agrees that the trend of oversized bouquets is scaling back in favor of smaller, more sensible bouquets. She also says that “ultra femininity is taking a front-row seat with the popularity of the sweet, romantic and sometimes flirtatious ‘Coquette’ fashion trend. Lace, ribbons and bows, especially in pastels, have real staying power. I think we will continue to see more dramatic renditions of trailing ribbons and bows tied to flower stems and bouquets handles.”
“Monofloral and monochromatic bouquets are also having a moment,” Balsters continues, “allowing for mixing and matching so that members of bridal parties can complement their own unique styles. Cascade bouquets were trending last year and are still going strong in 2024, from avant-garde styles like architectural cascading bouquets to lush garden-gathered cascades.”
As weddings continue to evolve, so, too, do the trends in bridal bouquets. Whether characterized by sustainable blooms, bold colors, cascading bouquets or rich blends of textures, the popularity of wedding bouquet styles will be determined by their ability to express each couple’s unique style.