Throughout history, people have adorned themselves with flowers. Ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans adorned their champions and gods with head wreaths of blossoms, laurel and olive; Polynesian explorers introduced the tradition of the lei to ancient Hawaiians; the Ukrainian vinok, elaborate floral headdresses once associated with marriage, virginity and womanhood, are still worn today on festive occasions and holy days. In Hindu cultures, Jaimala (or Varmala) rituals are practiced at the beginning of wedding ceremonies, where couples adorn each other with lavish garlands of flowers. Queen Victoria wore a crown of orange blossoms in her hair on her wedding day in 1840.

This incredible, expansive history is always shifting and evolving, with floral designers across centuries experimenting with new techniques for wearing flowers. Expanding beyond tradition and religion, today wearable flowers are taking center stage at red-carpet events, in haute couture and weddings, and beyond. Designers around the globe are taking on wearables as a platform for experimentation, curiosity and play in the medium of flowers.