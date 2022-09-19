This event looks like so much fun. Celebrate Autumn’s bounty on October 15th in Blanco, Texas, for a Field to Vase event to remember. Certified American Grown and Arnosky Family Farms in Blanco, Texas, will play host to a wonderfully immersive Field to Vase dinner experience that celebrates the bounty of the farm but also is themed to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in the Marigold Capital of Texas.

Source: Certified American Grown Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 September 2022

Specialty Flower Farm in Texas to Host Seasonally Focused Field to Vase Dinner

Arnosky Family Farm will play host to Dia de los Muertos themed American Grown event

Blanco, TX – Certified American Grown and Arnosky Family Farms in Blanco, Texas will play host to a wonderfully immersive Field to Vase dinner experience that celebrates the bounty of the farm, but also is themed to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Marigold Capital of Texas, Arnosky Family Farms. The dinner is a unique experience scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.



Certified American Grown, the host organization, works to promote and represent the interests of America’s cut flower and foliage farming families. Working with Frank and Pamela Arnosky of Arnosky Family Farms and Texas Specialty Cut Flowers to bring this dinner to life, guests will be treated to a once in a lifetime experience that is a feast for all senses. Known for their gorgeous array of flowers, the Arnosky’s have also become known for their marigolds and the beauty of celebrating the season, especially Dia de los Muertos. Helping the Arnosky’s to bring this dinner to life, is a wonderful team of floral designers from H-E-B Blooms led by Andy Hopper, AIFD, CFD.



Further celebrating this true Texas feast, a local and seasonal dinner is being provided by Word of Mouthcatering including flavors that celebrate the theme and season. The artfully prepared meal will be accompanied by Texas’ own Carter Creek Winery where Winemaker, Jon McPherson is selecting wines from Texas Hill Country that complement the meal and feast for the eyes in the flowers. Additionally, Blanco based Real Ale Brewing Company, will be providing their refreshing ciders and beers.



“This event promises to be truly magical and brings together the wonderful seasonal celebration and bounty grown by the Arnosky family,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “Guests will get the chance to enjoy the beauty of the farm under the big Texas sky, a wonderful meal and great wines, seven layers of designs by H-E-B and their team, and amazing company. It is sure to prove to be a magical evening.”



The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a national series that has been recognized for the unique and immersive experiences that are once in a lifetime in nature and execution. Each event is unique to the farm hosts, location, floral designers, and culinary experiences. The 2022 tour has already had stops in Carlsbad and Arroyo Grande, California, and in Oxford, Michigan. Following this wonderful event in Texas at the Arnosky Farm, Fern Trust in Florida will round out the year’s events in November. Tickets are limited and are available by visiting the Certified American Grown Field to Vase website.



Join the National Field to Vase Dinner Tour hosted by Certified American Grown and our member farms.

Texas Specialty Cut Flowers and Arnosky Family Farms in Blanco, Texas will be host to the October 15, 2022, Field to Vase Dinner.

Owners Frank and Pamela Arnosky will share insights and inspiration in growing their beautiful flowers.

Blooms by H-E-B Supermarkets in Texas will bring the flowers to life with amazing floral designs and discussions.

Complementing beautiful flowers and a delicious meal will be wonderful local Texas wines provided by Carter Creek Winery.



Refreshing locally made beers and ciders will be provided by Real Ale Brewing Company.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.