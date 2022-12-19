Advertisement

That Flower Feeling Wins Prestigious Marketing Award

Posted by | Dec 19, 2022 | ,

That Flower Feeling Wins Prestigious Marketing Award

“That Flower Feeling”, a brand representing the U.S. fresh cut flower and foliage industry, has been awarded a Bronze Award in the ‘Luxury and Premium Brand’ category in the global Epica Awards. In partnership with 180 Amsterdam, CalFlowers association launched ‘Flowers. Self care made easy’ in January 2022, a campaign encouraging consumers to make fresh flowers part of their everyday wellness routine.

Full Article Below Source

That Flower Feeling Wins Prestigious Marketing Award

CalFlowers Floral December 12, 2022

Fallbrook, CA – “That Flower Feeling”, a brand representing the U.S. fresh cut flower and foliage industry, has been awarded a Bronze Award in the ‘Luxury and Premium Brand’ category in the global Epica Awards.

Award Page
Category Page

In partnership with 180 Amsterdam, CalFlowers association launched ‘Flowers. Self care made easy’ in January 2022, a campaign encouraging consumers to make fresh flowers part of their everyday wellness routine. Across multiple social media and digital audio platforms, this wildly popular campaign has reached over 60 million consumers so far in 2022, with greater exposure planned in 2023.

Said Jeanne Boes, Director of the San Francisco Flower Mart, and chair of the CalFlowers committee charged with the development of the brand and campaign, “Our partners at 180 Amsterdam saw our vision at our first meeting and executed that through creative and production at a level of excellence we could not have anticipated.”

The Epica Awards are among the marketing industry’s most prestigious, in that the selection process and final awards are done by industry journalists, not operators. An Epica Award is objective evidence of creative excellence. “To see That Flower Feeling sitting alongside other category winners Burberry and LVMH is incredibly exciting, and lends tremendous credibility to our young brand”, said Joost Bongaerts, co-chair of the CalFlowers committee.

CalFlowers’ unique funding model has a broad range of floral industry stakeholders rallying under the newly launched brand. That Flower Feeling Foundation is a nonprofit entity established by CalFlowers to collect voluntary funding from across the entire global industry.

Steve Dionne, Executive Director of CalFlowers, said “Beyond the prestige of winning the Epica Award, our campaign has created an 8% shift in the coveted ‘intent to purchase’ category for consumers who have seen it. We’re asking the entire industry to support this new brand by contributing to the foundation.” Fund here.

About The Author

FR Team

Related Posts

Diamond Line Containers Appoints Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Diamond Line Containers Appoints Vice President of Sales and Marketing

February 26, 2020

Colombian Flowers are Nurtured by Many Wonderful People

Colombian Flowers are Nurtured by Many Wonderful People

April 19, 2020

Four Floral Events to Attend in 2022

Four Floral Events to Attend in 2022

May 16, 2022

2022 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo Inspires Attendees

2022 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo Inspires Attendees

March 14, 2022

Florists' Review Subscribe
FTD

florists_review

1,315

florists_review

View

Dec 16

Open
From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial! Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire of Moab, Utah USA About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions . . . . . #jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist

From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial!

Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire
of Moab, Utah USA

About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions
.
.
.
.
.
#jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist ...

florists_review

View

Dec 12

Open
Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers? Which of these festive floral designs inspires you? In order: 1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria 2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix 3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica 4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar 5) ikebana by @37momoko 6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys 7) citrus seat by @brierandivy 8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl 9) crown by @florecita.atx Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️ . . . . . #poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare

Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers?

Which of these festive floral designs inspires you?
In order:
1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria
2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix
3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica
4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar
5) ikebana by @37momoko
6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys
7) citrus seat by @brierandivy
8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl
9) crown by @florecita.atx

Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️
.
.
.
.
.
#poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare ...

florists_review

View

Dec 1

Open
Florists Review magazine December issue is here! In this month's issue we celebrate our most talked about featured designs of 2022, explore in season hellebores, get ready for your most profitable Valentine's day ever, and take a peek into the 2023 retail trends forecast Orchid and chrysanthemum cover art by @yassifloraldesign

Florists Review magazine December issue is here!

In this month's issue we celebrate our most talked about featured designs of 2022, explore in season hellebores, get ready for your most profitable Valentine's day ever, and take a peek into the 2023 retail trends forecast

Orchid and chrysanthemum cover art by @yassifloraldesign ...

florists_review

View

Nov 30

Open
Florists’ Review is delighted to present the winner of our November “Best in Blooms” flower design contest @bouquetatlanta ! For the theme of this design challenge sponsored by @alexandrafarms and @oasisfloralproductsnamerica we asked each finalist to create a rustic wedding centerpiece highlighting the four varieties of lush pink garden roses provided by Alexandra Farms—‘Tsumugi’, ‘Miyabi’, ‘Princess Hitomi’ and ‘Princess Pinku’ spray, as well as the ECOssentials™ Containers, OASIS® Midnight Floral Foam and OASIS™ Rustic Wire provided by Smithers-Oasis. The winner, Amanda Rodgers, owner of Bouquet Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in a future issue of Florists’ Review, a $500 merchandise credit from Smithers-Oasis and 240 stems of garden roses from Alexandra Farms. For information about how you can enter future editions of our “Best in Blooms” contest and a deeper look at Amanda's inspiration behind this design, visit our website . . . . . #atlantaflowers #atlantaflorist #gardenroses #oasismidnightfloralfoam #sprayroses #sprayrose #alexandrafarms #floraldesign #designchallenge #stilllife #floralcenterpiece #weddingflowers #atlantaweddings #floristsreview

Florists’ Review is delighted to present the winner of our November “Best in Blooms” flower design contest @bouquetatlanta !

For the theme of this design challenge
sponsored by @alexandrafarms and @oasisfloralproductsnamerica we asked each finalist to
create a rustic wedding centerpiece highlighting the four varieties of lush pink garden roses provided by Alexandra Farms—‘Tsumugi’, ‘Miyabi’, ‘Princess Hitomi’ and ‘Princess Pinku’ spray, as well as the ECOssentials™ Containers, OASIS® Midnight Floral Foam and OASIS™ Rustic Wire provided by Smithers-Oasis.

The winner, Amanda Rodgers, owner of Bouquet Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in a future issue of Florists’ Review, a $500 merchandise credit from Smithers-Oasis and 240 stems of garden roses from Alexandra Farms.

For information about how you can enter future editions of our “Best in Blooms” contest and a deeper look at Amanda's inspiration behind this design, visit our website
.
.
.
.
.
#atlantaflowers #atlantaflorist #gardenroses #oasismidnightfloralfoam #sprayroses #sprayrose #alexandrafarms #floraldesign #designchallenge #stilllife #floralcenterpiece #weddingflowers #atlantaweddings #floristsreview ...

door dash

Categories

Florists' Review Subscribe Newsletter

florists' review

For all the latest industry news, contest announcements, new product introductions and much more join our weekly newsletter club.

Your information is safe with us! We do not sell or trade our customer’s data with third parties.