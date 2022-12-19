Advertisement

The Most Profitable Flower Shop I Have Ever Seen

Posted by | Dec 18, 2022 |

The Most Profitable Flower Shop I Have Ever Seen

By Alex Frost

As consultants to many of the top florists in the country, my colleagues at QuickFlora and I have had the privilege of seeing all types of retail flower operations over the last 20 years—the good, the bad and the ugly. 

One question we frequently get asked is “What is the most successful flower shop you have seen so far?” The answer depends on what your definition of “successful” is. We have seen thousands of flower shops in many countries around the world. Some do a remarkable job with events, some are great with flower classes, some excel at operations and some are wizards at branding. No one is great at everything—at least not that we have seen so far. There is always room for improvement or for someone doing something new and innovative. 

The most common phrase we hear, time and time again, is “We do it differently here.” I can assure you that nothing is further from the truth! Whatever process, promotion or technology you have in place, there are dozens of other shops doing the exact same things. There are few, if any, original ideas in the flower business, thanks to tens of thousands of flower shops all operating in different manners. The key question is “Which combination of these generates the highest profit year after year with the least amount of work possible? 

If we define “successful” as profitable, then there is no doubt that one operation we came across several years ago in the Northeast U.S. was most profound, on many levels. It was also the most profitable flower shop we have ever seen—by far. 

How profitable? At first, in our initial consultation meeting, I did not believe what I was being told by the owner. Coming from the traditional retail brick-and-mortar world, I am very well versed in the key ratios for traditional brick-and-mortar flower shops such as labor costs, COGS, fixed expenses, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and so on. 

When the owner told me his operation was making “X” profit margins, I smiled politely and thought to myself, “No way! That is not possible in the flower business.” He then handed me the tax returns for the last five years, at which point, I realized his claim was true. He followed up with the comment, “Those are not true, either,” and he proceeded to open a safe that had hundreds of thousands of dollars, in cash, in it. This seemed like an operation that was printing money, so what was the owner doing that made the company so financially successful? 

Well, for starters, let’s define what a flower shop is. There are traditional florists, boutique florists, event florists, online florists and bucket shops. There are many variations of a retail flower business these days, but I think “flower shop” can be best summed up as “a company that sells perishable cut flowers in one form or another.” 

This shop did not take phone orders. It did not deliver anything and had no delivery vehicles. It did not employ any floral designers. It had no website or online orders. It had no wire services. It did no events or weddings. 

Wow, that sounds like a dream operation to most people in the flower business today struggling to find people to work! This operation had managed to strip all the complexity out of an extremely labor-intensive business. Each location was then grossing more than $2 million per year, with many higher than that. In terms of sales per square foot, inventory turn and sales per employee, this company had, by far, some of the best KPIs (key performance indicators) we had ever seen. 

As most of you can guess by now, this was a bucket-shop operation—but on a scale rarely seen. The owner bought thousands of boxes of flowers from growers twice a week and sold them at a consistent 2X markup. Translation, if he pays 20 cents for a stem of Iris, he sells it for 40 cents, $4 per bunch. There are no stem sales—grower bunches only—and all the flowers are wrapped in newspaper, all in an ugly industrial building. It does not get any more basic than that, in terms of flower sales. 

When I asked the owner who his competition was, he said, “Every supermarket within a five-mile radius.” He never mentioned traditional flower shops; those were not even on his radar. He also posited that most consumers won’t drive more than five miles to buy fresh flowers. 

If you look at all the successful and innovative retailers that have emerged over the last few decades, you’ll find that they all have a few things in common: huge profit margins, capital efficiency, fanatical customer loyalty, great management, scalable models and killer branding. While this operation definitely had the first three, it lacked the last three. 

Just like Cold Stone Creamery redefined what a local ice cream shop is (when Dairy Queen and Baskin-Robbins dominated the market), the retail flower business is ripe for reinventing itself. Just when people said the neighborhood coffee shop was dead and dying, Starbucks reinvented the coffee business on so many levels and made it exciting again. Just when people said the doughnut business was stale, dying and could not grow any more, along came Krispy Kreme. 

So, before you think the retail flower business can’t be profitable and might be dying, or that people are buying fewer flowers, think again. Maybe they are just not buying them from you. I can assure you there are some people making more money than you can imagine by thinking outside the box. 

About The Author

FR Team

Related Posts

American Floral Endowment: Your Partner for Success

American Floral Endowment: Your Partner for Success

January 17, 2022

35 Under 35￼

35 Under 35￼

April 11, 2022

Straight from Market: Visual Display Inspiration

Straight from Market: Visual Display Inspiration

October 24, 2022

Set Up for Success: Google My Business

Set Up for Success: Google My Business

March 18, 2021

Florists' Review Subscribe
FTD

florists_review

1,315

florists_review

View

Dec 16

Open
From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial! Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire of Moab, Utah USA About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions . . . . . #jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist

From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial!

Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire
of Moab, Utah USA

About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions
.
.
.
.
.
#jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist ...

florists_review

View

Dec 12

Open
Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers? Which of these festive floral designs inspires you? In order: 1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria 2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix 3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica 4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar 5) ikebana by @37momoko 6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys 7) citrus seat by @brierandivy 8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl 9) crown by @florecita.atx Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️ . . . . . #poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare

Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers?

Which of these festive floral designs inspires you?
In order:
1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria
2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix
3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica
4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar
5) ikebana by @37momoko
6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys
7) citrus seat by @brierandivy
8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl
9) crown by @florecita.atx

Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️
.
.
.
.
.
#poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare ...

florists_review

View

Dec 1

Open
Florists Review magazine December issue is here! In this month's issue we celebrate our most talked about featured designs of 2022, explore in season hellebores, get ready for your most profitable Valentine's day ever, and take a peek into the 2023 retail trends forecast Orchid and chrysanthemum cover art by @yassifloraldesign

Florists Review magazine December issue is here!

In this month's issue we celebrate our most talked about featured designs of 2022, explore in season hellebores, get ready for your most profitable Valentine's day ever, and take a peek into the 2023 retail trends forecast

Orchid and chrysanthemum cover art by @yassifloraldesign ...

florists_review

View

Nov 30

Open
Florists’ Review is delighted to present the winner of our November “Best in Blooms” flower design contest @bouquetatlanta ! For the theme of this design challenge sponsored by @alexandrafarms and @oasisfloralproductsnamerica we asked each finalist to create a rustic wedding centerpiece highlighting the four varieties of lush pink garden roses provided by Alexandra Farms—‘Tsumugi’, ‘Miyabi’, ‘Princess Hitomi’ and ‘Princess Pinku’ spray, as well as the ECOssentials™ Containers, OASIS® Midnight Floral Foam and OASIS™ Rustic Wire provided by Smithers-Oasis. The winner, Amanda Rodgers, owner of Bouquet Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in a future issue of Florists’ Review, a $500 merchandise credit from Smithers-Oasis and 240 stems of garden roses from Alexandra Farms. For information about how you can enter future editions of our “Best in Blooms” contest and a deeper look at Amanda's inspiration behind this design, visit our website . . . . . #atlantaflowers #atlantaflorist #gardenroses #oasismidnightfloralfoam #sprayroses #sprayrose #alexandrafarms #floraldesign #designchallenge #stilllife #floralcenterpiece #weddingflowers #atlantaweddings #floristsreview

Florists’ Review is delighted to present the winner of our November “Best in Blooms” flower design contest @bouquetatlanta !

For the theme of this design challenge
sponsored by @alexandrafarms and @oasisfloralproductsnamerica we asked each finalist to
create a rustic wedding centerpiece highlighting the four varieties of lush pink garden roses provided by Alexandra Farms—‘Tsumugi’, ‘Miyabi’, ‘Princess Hitomi’ and ‘Princess Pinku’ spray, as well as the ECOssentials™ Containers, OASIS® Midnight Floral Foam and OASIS™ Rustic Wire provided by Smithers-Oasis.

The winner, Amanda Rodgers, owner of Bouquet Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in a future issue of Florists’ Review, a $500 merchandise credit from Smithers-Oasis and 240 stems of garden roses from Alexandra Farms.

For information about how you can enter future editions of our “Best in Blooms” contest and a deeper look at Amanda's inspiration behind this design, visit our website
.
.
.
.
.
#atlantaflowers #atlantaflorist #gardenroses #oasismidnightfloralfoam #sprayroses #sprayrose #alexandrafarms #floraldesign #designchallenge #stilllife #floralcenterpiece #weddingflowers #atlantaweddings #floristsreview ...

door dash

Categories

Florists' Review Subscribe Newsletter

florists' review

For all the latest industry news, contest announcements, new product introductions and much more join our weekly newsletter club.

Your information is safe with us! We do not sell or trade our customer’s data with third parties.