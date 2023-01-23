At the Tropical Plant International Expo, vibes are positive, and according to several exhibitors, there are clear signs that the market will increase again.

Positive vibes at TPIE

US: Tropicals market expected to increase again

The market for tropicals is expected to move its way up again. At the Tropical Plant International Expo, vibes are positive, and according to several exhibitors, there are clear signs that the market will increase again. The expo takes place at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa (FL), USA, and will run till January 20.

This year, the TPIE is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the exhibition floor space is sold out with more than 365 exhibiting companies (across 840 booth spaces). Buyers and attendees from 48 states and 33 nations are already pre-registered to attend the expo. In fact, more than 2,800 buyers pre-registered before the show took off.

Eager to get an impression of the show? See below some pictures that we received from Frank de Greef of Fleurizon, who is also exhibiting at the show.

