Valentine’s Day Contest Winners

Posted by | Dec 25, 2022 | ,

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated on Tuesday February 14th 2023. Get inspired and create some unique designs for the upcoming holiday of love. Think outside of the box and be creative!

To help inspire you for Valentine’s Day 2023, we invited floral designers to share their most creative holiday arrangements in four categories: “Rose Arrangements,” “Non-rose Options” “Tropical Arrangements,” and “Handtied or Wrapped Bouquets.” We received many beautiful submissions. The winning designers have their work featured in this issue and the overall winner will receive a Florists Spotlight feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

Valentine Day Contest Winners

Overall Winner:

Laura Draghici

Chic Fleuriste  

Contest winners tropical

Honorable Mentions

Ursula Gunther FleursDC
Vic Castillo AIFD
Laurel Lopes AIFD Bloom Box Floral .jpg
Anika Wilson Bad Rabbit Flowers
Belinda Bennett The Rose Thief Floral Design
