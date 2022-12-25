Valentine’s Day Contest Winners

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated on Tuesday February 14th 2023. Get inspired and create some unique designs for the upcoming holiday of love. Think outside of the box and be creative!

To help inspire you for Valentine’s Day 2023, we invited floral designers to share their most creative holiday arrangements in four categories: “Rose Arrangements,” “Non-rose Options” “Tropical Arrangements,” and “Handtied or Wrapped Bouquets.” We received many beautiful submissions. The winning designers have their work featured in this issue and the overall winner will receive a Florists Spotlight feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

Overall Winner:

Laura Draghici

Chic Fleuriste

Laura Draghici

Chic Fleuriste Laura Draghici

Chic Fleuriste

Honorable Mentions

Ursula Gunther FleursDC Vic Castillo AIFD