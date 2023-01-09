Just like their classic cousins, spray roses offer all the elegance of a standard rose, but in miniature form. What spray roses lack in size, they make up for in number, and each stem holds multiple heads, so it doesn’t take many to make a big impact. Learn more about these beautiful flowers.

Full Article Below Source

Spray Roses: Zinging in the New Year!

LivRio Magazine December 2022, powered by FloraLife

If you follow Pantone’s color of the year, then you’ll already know that the color for 2023 is ‘Viva Magenta’, a beautiful jewel tone drawn from nature that vibrates with joy, vitality, and confidence. It holds the ability to inspire, empower and spark self-expression.

So, if you’re looking for a vivacious floral antidote for the post-holiday’s ennui, look no further than a hot pink spray rose, such as ‘Lovely Lydia’. These beauties are the perfect tonic for ringing in the new year in style.

Just like their classic cousins, spray roses offer all the elegance of a standard rose, but in miniature form. What spray roses lack in size, they make up for in number, each stem holds multiple heads, so it doesn’t take many to make a big impact.

So, if you’re looking for a relevant alternative to a classic red rose, a hot pink spray rose is the breath of fresh air you need to welcome the new year with optimism and style.

Spray Roses Care and Handling Tips

Purchasing

Spray roses can be ethylene sensitive. Source from growers which treat stems with an ethylene action inhibitor such as EthylBloc™.

Choose stems with flowers opening at a minimum of opening stage 3. Trials have shown that spray roses which are harvested at a more open cut stage perform better during vase life. In some growing regions this is known as the ‘American’ cut stage.

Shipping and Storage

Shipping and storage temperatures should be 34 – 38° F.

Stems should be shipped and packaged to minimize damage in transit due to open cut stage.

Rehydration at Store Level

Start processing with a clean bucket, sanitized with FloraLife® D.C.D.® Cleaner.

If received dry packed, conditioning of stem ends is recommended to prevent blockage and promote uptake. Cut approximately 1” or more off stems. Use clean, sanitized clippers or knife, and treat with FloraLife® Quick Dip.

Place flowers in a flower food solution such as FloraLife Crystal Clear® or FloraLife® Express 300. Do not put flowers directly in metal/galvanized buckets. Use clean, high-quality water that has not been treated with a water softener as the salt levels can be damaging to flowers.

Store in a cooler at 34 – 38° F with a relative humidity of 75-85%

Allow minimum 2 hours to hydrate placing buckets in an area with good airflow.

Always remember FIFO (first in/first out) when rotating flowers.

Vase Care

Remove any leaves that might be below the vase solution.

Cut approximately 1” or more off stems. Use clean, sanitized clippers or knife. If received dry, treat with FloraLife® Quick Dip.

Immediately place flowers in vase solutions containing FloraLife Crystal Clear® or FloraLife® Express 300.

Keep away from direct sunlight and ripening produce.

Common Defects

Florets dropping prematurely – may be associated with ethylene sensitivity.

Special Considerations

Some varieties can be ethylene sensitive, leading to poor opening, premature wilting, and leaf yellowing. Treating with an ethylene inhibitor such as EthylBloc™ or FloraLife® EthylGuard to protect against exposure can help these varieties.

Other causes for poor vase life can be product age (stored too long) or storing dry for long periods.

Download the article here:Download

For more information, click here:

*Product availability depends upon geographical region.

Check https://floralife.com/products/#product_grid for more information.