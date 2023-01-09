In Memory of Gary Edward Schott – AIFD, CFD LIFE MEMBER & LAUREATE, AAF, PFCI, ABD

After studying horticulture and art at the University of Missouri – Columbia, St. Louis native, Gary Schott, began his floral career in Webster Groves, Missouri and continued on to Laguna Beach, California to become the Lead Floral Designer for Eschbach’s Flowers and Gifts.

Gary presented floral design programs and seminars in 39 states and eight foreign countries. He had created floral designs for four American presidents, the Smithsonian Institute, the National Arboretum, the trunk, and ramp shows of numerous fashion designers, and several magazines including Architectural Digest. He was the leading floral designer for Teleflora’s Flowers& magazine in the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s, He was truly ahead of his time.

Schott was also the Sylvia Cup Winner in 1982. He was an incredible designer! He was knowledgeable about flowers—much more so than many nationally known floral designers and commentators of that time.

Gary ended his career with membership credentials in every floral artist association attainable at the time within the Western Hemisphere; American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD), the American Academy of Florists (AAF), Professional Floral Commentators International (PFCI), Academy of Bold Design (ABD), and the Certified Floral Designers (CFD). He considered himself humbled, honored, and unworthy of these credentials.

“Gary was a most special friend. He flew in from California to surprise me and co-commentate my Symposium Program in NYC in 1986! Only Gary. He was a true original in every facet of his life.” shared Jason Mccullon AIFD, CFD.

Gary was the son of the late Elmer “Mick” and Bernice Schott (nee Eppler); loving brother of Terry Lee (Gail) Schott; dear uncle of Kelly (Joe) Day and Jennifer (Eric) Tague; dear friend of 18 years of John Micah Mott; loving cousin, friend and protege both here and abroad.

Gary has chosen to carry forward his lifelong passion and commitment to the art of floral design by establishing a scholarship fund for aspiring designers. This scholarship program is made possible by the AIFD Foundation, a non-profit organization associated with the American Institute of Floral Designers of which Gary has been an invited member since 1978.