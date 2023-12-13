Florists’ Review Presents our 25th Annual Picture Perfect Wedding Contest

It’s here! Our Annual Picture Perfect Wedding contest is here for you to submit your best wedding florals for 2023 in any or all of the categories below:

• Bouquets

• Reception Décor

• Ceremony Décor

• Floral Installations

• Wearable Flowers (corsages, boutonnieres, pocket squares, hairpieces/headpieces, floral jewelry, etc.)

• Best Overall

Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs in each category, and we will publish those top designs in our 2024 February issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com.

*Your real-life wedding or styled wedding shoot must have occurred in 2023*

Winners

The winning designers will have their work featured in our 2024 February issue, and the overall winner will receive 250 stems of gorgeous garden roses provided by Alexandra Farms and a future feature in Florists’ Review magazine.

Wearable winners will receive amazing product from Fitz Design.

1st place will receive a mystery box of Fitz Product $350 value

2nd place will receive a mystery box of Fitz Product $150 value

3rd place will receive a mystery box of Fitz Product $100 value

As well as best boutonniere, best pocket square and best corasge will each recieve a $100 mysery gift pack from Fitz.

Best Wedding bouquet will receive a one year membership to True Client Pro floral software. True Client Pro is a All-in-One Event Management CRM Software for Florists, Wedding Planners, and Venues.

Upload your photos today, for your chance to show the floral world your winning design work!

The entry deadline is January 8th, 2024.

Thank you to our Sponsors

2023 2022

2023 Winner Tami McAllister.Photos by Kayla Baptista

2022 Overall Winner: Nancy Zimmerman