Submit your entry below to become a semi-finalist in our Best in Blooms 2024 American Grown contest.

Sponsored by Certified American Grown

Submission for Florists’ Reviews American Grown BEST IN BLOOMS Contest 2024

It’s time to celebrate American grown flowers with our annual design contest sponsored by Certified American Grown.

Enter for your chance to win a Florist Spotlight feature in Florists’ Review magazine AND win a $500 credit for beautiful American Grown Flowers provided by our sponsors.

Four semi-finalists will be chosen to compete in the finals, celebrating American Grown Flowers and Foliage.The winner and all semi-finalists will be featured in Florists’ Review July Issue and across all of our social media channels.

Please submit 3-4 photos of your original floral designs to be chosen as a semi-finalist contestant in our BEST IN BLOOMS contest, and tell us a little about yourself in the description box. Also tell us about your passion for American Grown flowers.

The deadline for submission is April 30th, 2024. If you have entered previous contests, you are welcome to submit again!!

Each semi-finalist chosen will be delivered a selection of flowers provided by Certified American Grown partners.Finalists will be asked to create an outdoor tablescape for a summer celebration for eight using the amazing product from our American Grown sponsors. Finalist must use at least three varieties from each of the four farms as well as incorporate a garland in their tablescape design.Let’s celebrate American Grown Flowers!

*Please note that as a semi-finalist you will receive your flowers in mid May . You must be able to photograph and video your creation and return your files to us by May 31st, 2024. *All images and video footage must be copyright-free to publish across all Florists’ Review platforms. Please provide photographt credit.

* This contest is open to all designers located in the United States

About Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown (CAG) is an independent national trade association; it represents a unified and diverse community of American cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from the United States. Consumers spend almost $27 billion per year on floral products. While most consumers would prefer to buy locally grown flowers and foliage, only a small percentage sold in the United States are grown here. We hope to change that by further educating consumers and policy makers on the importance of supporting home grown industry.